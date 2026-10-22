Nature on Canvas

Art can be therapeutic, no matter how tired or caught up you feel on an ordinary day. There is something comforting about looking at a piece of artwork or visiting a gallery filled with art. Many of us are intrigued by the strokes and abstract works showcased by artists. It takes time and effort to complete a piece before presenting it to the public. Ramani Mylavarapu presents her solo art exhibition, Between Earth and Experiences, at State Art Gallery, which showcases the beauty of nature. We speak to her about the exhibition, which is on until October 22, as she explains her works in this interaction.