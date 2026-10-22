Nature on Canvas

Art can be therapeutic, no matter how tired or caught up you feel on an ordinary day. There is something comforting about looking at a piece of artwork or visiting a gallery filled with art. Many of us are intrigued by the strokes and abstract works showcased by artists. It takes time and effort to complete a piece before presenting it to the public. Ramani Mylavarapu presents her solo art exhibition, Between Earth and Experiences, at State Art Gallery, which showcases the beauty of nature. We speak to her about the exhibition, which is on until October 22, as she explains her works in this interaction.
Tell us about your artworks.
My artworks are intuitive abstract paintings created with acrylic colours on canvas. I work with layers, textures, colours and spontaneous marks to express my memories, emotions and connection with nature. My floral abstracts are not direct representations of flowers; they express the feeling of a garden, its tenderness, energy and ever-changing life. I allow the painting to evolve naturally as I work.
Do your artworks have titles? Why did you name them so?
Yes, I give titles to my paintings based on the feelings and experiences they evoke. Titles like Whispers of Blooms and A Love Letter in Fragments reflect the delicate, layered and emotional quality of my floral abstracts. For me, flowers are more than beautiful forms. They represent sensitivity, life, resilience and the positive energy of nature. I also like to leave room for viewers to discover their own meanings in my abstract works.
How many days did you take to complete these artworks?
My paintings do not follow a fixed timeline. I work intuitively, adding layers of colour, texture and marks until I feel the composition has reached a certain balance. Sometimes, a painting develops quickly, while at other times, I return to it over several days. I may even turn the canvas around and look at it from a different perspective when I feel the composition needs a new direction. The process is as important to me as the final artwork.
What is the inspiration behind your art?
Nature is my greatest inspiration. Flowers, landscapes, colours, memories and my experiences of different places find their way into my paintings. I do not try to reproduce nature exactly as I see it. Instead, I translate what I feel and remember through abstract forms, textures and colours. My floral paintings also reflect my thoughts about women, sensitivity, growth and the life-giving energy of Mother Earth.
When it comes to art, what inspires you?
I am inspired by everyday life, nature, people and the experiences I gather through my journeys and interactions. I believe every experience leaves an impression on us, and these impressions often emerge in my art. Painting is also a meditative process for me. I mix colours on the canvas, observe how they interact, and allow my intuition to guide me. I believe art does not always need to explain something directly; it can evoke different feelings and interpretations in different viewers.
What’s next?
I would like to continue exploring abstract landscapes and floral forms while experimenting with new colours, textures and compositions. I am also interested in bringing together my painting practice and my photoperformance work. My photoperformances engage with people, communities, their lives and their experiences. I want to continue exploring how these different art forms can express my relationship with nature, society and the world around me.