Out-of-the-box Hyderabad: Giving rural women the power to transform agriculture

What if the next big change in Indian agriculture came from a woman flying a drone over the fields of her village? From spraying crops with precision to monitoring their health, agricultural drones are opening up new possibilities for farming, and FlySakhi – Drone Queens of Bharat is ensuring rural women are part of this transformation. Under the theme ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs through Agricultural Drone Technology’, the initiative has trained its first cohort of 25 women, equipping them with the skills to operate drones and build their own agri-tech enterprises. Led by the World Cooperation Economic Forum (WCOOPEF) and the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI), with TiHAN–IIT Hyderabad as its technology partner and Syngenta India as its CSR partner, the programme combines technological training with entrepreneurship to help women turn their skills into sustainable livelihoods. Marking the United Nations’ International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, FlySakhi is also a flagship initiative under the Civil Society Resilience and National Awareness Mission (CSRNAM) 2026. Binod Anand, secretary general of CNRI, speaks to CE about taking agricultural technology beyond the fields and into the hands of rural women, creating new livelihood opportunities and helping them become entrepreneurs in their own communities.