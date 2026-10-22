Partners in Laughter

What does it feel like to go from contestant to host?

Bharti: Seeing that growth feels wonderful. I began as a contestant on several reality shows; now I have my own show and host it. If I had hosted from the beginning, I would still be in the same place.



How did you move from writing and directing to appearing on screen?

Haarsh: You can’t plan everything; you keep working. I work without overthinking the outcome. If I know how to do a job, I take it up and evaluate it afterwards. The audience decides whether our content works. I got the opportunity to appear on screen and said yes. One show didn’t work well, another did better, and I learnt what to improve. Hosting on my own was a different experience, and each experience motivates me to do better.



What kept you going in comedy, and what did hosting add?

Bharti: Comedy makes me feel good and gives me peace — it even feels as if I can digest whatever I eat. Combining comedy with hosting was even more enjoyable. I realised a host, or sutradhaar, must be genuine: someone who befriends contestants while guiding the judges and telling them the right things about each contestant. I have judged one show, but it scares me. People work hard to prove they’re capable, so I’m grateful for these opportunities and the love I’ve received. I was an ordinary girl with no connections beyond Amritsar or Punjab, or even relatives in Delhi. I came to Mumbai knowing nobody, and today people have made me Bharti Singh — a name in itself. When children say, “Mumma, Bharti!”, it makes me happy. I love comedy and hosting, especially together; it feels like what I always wanted to do.

