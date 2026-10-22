Partners in Laughter

Some couples bond over quiet dinners and romantic gestures; Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa seem just as happy roasting each other for a laugh. Their playful chemistry, which comes naturally from their friendship off screen, is now at the heart of Indian Game Show with Bharti and Haarsh. As they bring an expansive new game show to television, the duo is embracing another opportunity to combine their creative strengths. Speaking to CE, they talk about the joy of making people laugh, the lessons that have shaped their careers, finding their rhythm as partners in work and life, and what lies ahead.
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The tagline, ‘Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge’, sets the tone right away. What led you to bring back the game show?
Bharti: With friends, we can have fun and tease them without them getting angry, which made us think of a game show. Haarsh and I have done successful game shows before, and people kept asking for their return through our vlogs and podcasts. We brought Indian Game Show to YouTube, then Sony approached us. The show is being received positively, though creating our own IP wasn’t always the plan.
What sets this show apart?
Haarsh: It is a game show of a scale Indian television hasn’t seen before, with a swimming pool, huge slide, stairs and large-scale games. We have always admired Takeshi’s Castle, and I feel our show comes close to it.
How does your real-life bond shape your hosting?
Bharti: We don’t have to act on camera because our home is already friendly and lively. Our home feels like a show, and our banter is constant. We differ over everyday things: I may want home-cooked food while he wants to eat out, or I may avoid taking the children out in the rain while he worries they’ll catch a cold. We roast each other without holding back. We’re husband and wife, but also best friends who can tease each other, give a playful tap and make up. Our bond comes through naturally, including romantic moments from everyday life.
How is hosting different from being contestants together?
Haarsh: Being contestants on shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi brings different stress. As producer, creator, host, anchor and writer, the work never really ends: there is preparation before the shoot, execution during it and planning for the next one as soon as it ends. We enjoy the work, even when we hardly notice day turning into night.
What does it feel like to go from contestant to host?
Bharti: Seeing that growth feels wonderful. I began as a contestant on several reality shows; now I have my own show and host it. If I had hosted from the beginning, I would still be in the same place.
How did you move from writing and directing to appearing on screen?
Haarsh: You can’t plan everything; you keep working. I work without overthinking the outcome. If I know how to do a job, I take it up and evaluate it afterwards. The audience decides whether our content works. I got the opportunity to appear on screen and said yes. One show didn’t work well, another did better, and I learnt what to improve. Hosting on my own was a different experience, and each experience motivates me to do better.
What kept you going in comedy, and what did hosting add?
Bharti: Comedy makes me feel good and gives me peace — it even feels as if I can digest whatever I eat. Combining comedy with hosting was even more enjoyable. I realised a host, or sutradhaar, must be genuine: someone who befriends contestants while guiding the judges and telling them the right things about each contestant. I have judged one show, but it scares me. People work hard to prove they’re capable, so I’m grateful for these opportunities and the love I’ve received. I was an ordinary girl with no connections beyond Amritsar or Punjab, or even relatives in Delhi. I came to Mumbai knowing nobody, and today people have made me Bharti Singh — a name in itself. When children say, “Mumma, Bharti!”, it makes me happy. I love comedy and hosting, especially together; it feels like what I always wanted to do.
How has your comic style evolved?
Haarsh: My comedy has evolved tremendously. When I read old scripts I wrote for Comedy Circus, I don’t find some of them funny anymore. New people bring fresh perspectives to comedy. I like Sameer Rana’s upfront style. We learn by observing comedians such as Kapil Bhai, an institution in comedy, and how he speaks, places a line and creates situations. You improve by doing the work. Hosting many shows has helped me examine my craft and learn from each show. I don’t believe in having one fixed style. Subtle comedy is often funnier; you don’t need to shout or overdo it. I prefer comedy that feels funky and effortless rather than over the top.
How do you balance work and home?
Bharti: We genuinely enjoy our work and are fortunate to do what we always wanted. We’re never insecure working together and encourage each other to shine; neither resents the other’s success. Since we work in the same field, we talk about it throughout the day, even while eating or spending time together. We don’t treat it as a burden or keep it out of the house. We make time for our children, too. Television has no fixed nine-to-five schedule, and shoots don’t always take an entire day. Haarsh handles execution — backstage arrangements, games and scripts. I don’t get involved in those details. I go to the shoot as an artist, give it my 100 per cent and return after doing my best.
What’s next beyond Indian Game Show?
Haarsh: We’re developing a micro-drama app and have been working on it for two to three years. We’ve put in a lot of effort and already created several shows. Next, people can expect us to enter the OTT space with our own micro-drama platform.