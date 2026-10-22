Reimagining landscape through memory, material and lived experience

My works enter the landscape through the body, moving between states of rest, memory, thought and making. In North, I draw from my experience of sleep after childbirth, using it as a terrain of fragmentation and wholeness. The body exists simultaneously within the attempt to rest, the movement of thoughts and the awareness of being awake. The different stages of sleep become shifting landscapes within the body, each carrying its own rhythm and movement. In Pillows, I move through memory, looking at softness, permanence and the ability of an object to leave marks. Pillows become witnesses to what has rested upon them, holding traces and memories that move from one chapter to another, between the individual and the world outside. In Cocoon and Untitled, I bring together discarded materials, threads and gestures to form another kind of landscape — one through which relationships, consumption, time and collective histories are held. Across these works, I remain interested in the body and its surroundings as something continually in the process of becoming.

— Ratna Gupta