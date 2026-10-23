Hyderabad: Man poses as woman online, extorts Rs 10 lakh from suspended DI

HYDERABAD: A man identified as Kondabattula Pawan Kumar allegedly posed as a woman on social media, trapped suspended Khairatabad Detective Inspector (DI) Balaswamy and extorted around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from him.

Balaswamy is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by Saidabad police for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a woman through deceitful means.

Based on a complaint lodged by Balaswamy’s wife, Khairatabad police registered a case. She told police that her husband, while working at Bhavani Nagar police station, came across a social media account named Chandana.

After chatting for a few days, Pawan Kumar approached him, claiming to be Chandana’s cousin and offering to arrange their marriage.

According to the complaint, Pawan subsequently gained access to Balaswamy’s phone and social media accounts and allegedly blackmailed him using posts uploaded through his phone. He also lodged an oral complaint against Balaswamy with his superior officers in January 2026.

Balaswamy was transferred to Khairatabad police station the following month.

His wife said Pawan showed her husband the last page of a signed complaint purportedly received from Chandana’s account, along with a complaint letter stored on his laptop.

Pawan allegedly demanded money, claiming Chandana was unwell and needed funds for medical treatment. He reportedly extorted around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from Balaswamy. Police have launched an investigation.