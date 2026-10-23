Hyderabad to host first integrated Raksha Expo in December

HYDERABAD: Telangana will host Raksha Expo 2026 at Bharat Future City, Hyderabad, from December 7 to 9, bringing the aerospace, space, defence and internal security sectors together on a single platform for the first time in India. The expo will be part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 and aims to attract manufacturers, startups and investors to strengthen the state’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and support India’s self-reliance in defence production.
A curtain-raiser at Falaknuma Palace on October 24 is expected to draw more than 80 industry leaders from over 70 organisations, including Airbus, Boeing, Safran, Rolls-Royce, GE Aerospace, Thales and Lockheed Martin, besides Indian defence PSUs, DRDO laboratories, startups, armed forces personnel and the US Consul General in Hyderabad. Country heads of 13 global aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also expected to attend. A roadshow for the global summit is scheduled in New Delhi on October 29.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Telangana must be at the forefront of changes in defence technology. “The nature of conflict is changing. Conventional methods of warfare and statecraft now operate alongside drones and new-age missiles. Telangana must be the centre of this revolution. We must be the largest contributors to India’s national and internal security. We have every advantage and resource to make this a reality,” he said. He said these sectors would be central to the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2034.
Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said Hyderabad accounted for nearly 30% of India’s defence and aerospace industry. The expo would bring existing capabilities together and foster partnerships among established manufacturers, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The state government has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the expo. The Defence and Home Affairs ministries, armed forces, state police, CAPF, diplomats and defence attachés are expected to participate.