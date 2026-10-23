Hyderabad to host first integrated Raksha Expo in December

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Telangana must be at the forefront of changes in defence technology. “The nature of conflict is changing. Conventional methods of warfare and statecraft now operate alongside drones and new-age missiles. Telangana must be the centre of this revolution. We must be the largest contributors to India’s national and internal security. We have every advantage and resource to make this a reality,” he said. He said these sectors would be central to the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2034.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said Hyderabad accounted for nearly 30% of India’s defence and aerospace industry. The expo would bring existing capabilities together and foster partnerships among established manufacturers, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The state government has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the expo. The Defence and Home Affairs ministries, armed forces, state police, CAPF, diplomats and defence attachés are expected to participate.