Telangana: Five arrested for stripping, assaulting youth over dues

HYDERABAD: Golconda police have arrested five persons for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old youth, forcing him to dance naked and tonsuring him over unpaid rental dues and damage to a hired car. Several other accused are absconding.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, Syed Mustafa Ali, Mohammed Abdul Malik, Qurram Malik and Mohammed Abdul Razzak.

According to police, the victim had hired a self-drive car from Malik about five months ago. The vehicle was damaged in a minor accident, following which Malik demanded repair costs and rental charges. As the victim could not pay, Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly threatened him over the outstanding amount.

On October 18, around 2 am, two persons approached the victim while he was on his way to a medical shop. They took him to Gulshan Colony, where he was allegedly made to transfer Rs 1,500 from his bank account before being taken to an office.

Police said The victim was assaulted there, stripped of his clothes, forced to dance and his hair was cut. The accused allegedly recorded videos of the incident. The following morning, he was taken to a nearby salon and his remaining hair was shaved off.

The victim was released around 11.30 am. After returning home, he told his father about the incident, following which they approached the police.

A case was registered under Sections 109(1), 308(5), 351(2) and 352 of the BNS.