A Bengali feast

Tell us about yourself and your love for Bengali food.

I was born and brought up in a Bengali family, so Bengali food has always been close to my heart. Growing up in a joint family, I witnessed different cuisines and cooking styles through my mother, aunt and grandmother, which sparked my interest in cooking. I was also a big fan of Sanjeev Kapoor. As a child, I would watch his show Khana Khazana and write down the recipes in a diary. That was when I began cooking in the kitchen at a very early age. However, I never imagined I would pursue it professionally, as I was working elsewhere at the time. During Covid, many home chefs emerged, and fortunately, I was one of them. I continued because of the love I received and the nostalgic feeling people experienced when they ate my food.



What did the menu feature?

I brought an authentic Bengali spread, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis. The menu featured Aloo Dum, Shorshe, Machher Jhol, Chapor Ghonto, Shorshe Begun and Luchi, along with Patishapta for dessert. There were also dishes such as Kosha Mutton and Chingri Malai Curry, among other delicacies.