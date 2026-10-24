A Bengali feast

A Bengali meal is a celebration of comforting flavours, from the familiar Aloo Posto and Begun Bhaja to fish curries and an array of traditional delicacies. Bringing these homely flavours to the city, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (HICC), HITEC City, hosted a Bengali Food Festival at Food Exchange, curated by home chef Ushri Guruji. The pop-up offered an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies that evoked the warmth of a home-cooked meal. We spoke to the chef about her journey with Bengali cuisine and the spread she brought to the city.
Tell us about yourself and your love for Bengali food.
I was born and brought up in a Bengali family, so Bengali food has always been close to my heart. Growing up in a joint family, I witnessed different cuisines and cooking styles through my mother, aunt and grandmother, which sparked my interest in cooking. I was also a big fan of Sanjeev Kapoor. As a child, I would watch his show Khana Khazana and write down the recipes in a diary. That was when I began cooking in the kitchen at a very early age. However, I never imagined I would pursue it professionally, as I was working elsewhere at the time. During Covid, many home chefs emerged, and fortunately, I was one of them. I continued because of the love I received and the nostalgic feeling people experienced when they ate my food.
What did the menu feature?
I brought an authentic Bengali spread, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis. The menu featured Aloo Dum, Shorshe, Machher Jhol, Chapor Ghonto, Shorshe Begun and Luchi, along with Patishapta for dessert. There were also dishes such as Kosha Mutton and Chingri Malai Curry, among other delicacies.
Which dishes are your personal favourites?
I particularly love Prawn Malai Curry and Kosha Mutton.
How was your experience in Hyderabad?
I love Hyderabad for its people. I had visited the city earlier for official work and found everyone helpful, kind, soft-spoken and welcoming. I would love to return to Hyderabad to host more food experiences. As a home chef, I am gradually breaking boundaries. I started cooking from home and later began collaborating in Mumbai. Now, I have brought my food to Hyderabad, and I hope to take it to more places in the future. The festival offered a taste of Bengali cuisine through dishes prepared with a homely touch, bringing comforting flavours to the table. For those who enjoy traditional Bengali food, the pop-up was an opportunity to savour the region’s culinary delights.