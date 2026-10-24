A taste of Italy

Italian cuisine always has a special place in our hearts. No matter where we find it, the flavours leave us craving more, making our taste buds fall in love with Italian food all over again. From pizzas to ravioli, the cuisine offers an authentic and delicious spread that pairs beautifully with wine. Marriott Executive Apartments, through its restaurant Mazzo, hosted Gusto d’Italia, a pop-up curated by Chef Alessio from Casa Limone. We got the opportunity to speak to him about the menu and sample some of the dishes.
Speaking about the pop-up and what he had to offer guests, the chef says, “I have been doing pop-ups for the last three months. This is my sixth pop-up, and I am collaborating with Marriott. I am travelling across Marriott hotels, preparing this menu and offering customers a new dining experience. I try my best to do so.”
When asked about the signature dishes on the menu, he says, “This is something people always ask me. I would say there is no one speciality. There are many dishes being prepared, and each of them is special. There is no single answer to that. I like risotto. It tastes very nice.” Speaking about his experience in Hyderabad, he adds, “The guests have been good so far, and the response here has been amazing.”
On what food means to him, he shares, “For me, it is about giving an experience to the customer. It is my job, my passion, and I love what I do.”
The food served during the pop-up was delightful. We tried the Saffron Risotto with Pancetta, which was flavourful, and the Pizza Margherita and Pizza Feast Meat, both rich and cheesy. The grill spread featured seafood, lamb, chicken, pineapple and more. The live-fry station was another attraction, serving Arancini, Suppli, prawns and other delicacies. Last but not least, the Tiramisu was right on point, bringing the meal to a satisfying end.