A taste of Italy

On what food means to him, he shares, “For me, it is about giving an experience to the customer. It is my job, my passion, and I love what I do.”

The food served during the pop-up was delightful. We tried the Saffron Risotto with Pancetta, which was flavourful, and the Pizza Margherita and Pizza Feast Meat, both rich and cheesy. The grill spread featured seafood, lamb, chicken, pineapple and more. The live-fry station was another attraction, serving Arancini, Suppli, prawns and other delicacies. Last but not least, the Tiramisu was right on point, bringing the meal to a satisfying end.