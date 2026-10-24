Everyday changemakers that Hyderabad needs

HYDERABAD: For Nenavathi Somi, A Durgeshwari and Begari Kaveri, the work they do every day takes different forms. Somi has spent 14 years working as a sanitation worker, helping keep the city clean. Durgeshwari works as an ASHA worker, providing healthcare services, while Kaveri is a self-help group (SHG) member who supports women in improving their livelihoods. All three are employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and were honoured with Certificates of Recognition at the Devi Awards.

Though their work takes them into different corners of community life, all three share a common goal: improving the lives of those around them. Their recognition at Devi awards also brought attention to work that often goes unnoticed, from keeping streets clean and providing healthcare support to helping women find greater economic opportunities.

For Somi, the award recognised 14 years of work as a street cleaner, a job that is essential to the city but often receives little public attention. Durgeshwari’s work as an ASHA worker, meanwhile, reflects the importance of healthcare support at the community level.

“I am doing a small job, but being recognised by The New Indian Express and being given an award brings me immense happiness,” Durgeshwari said. She added that appreciation for good work encouraged her to do more.