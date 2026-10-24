Green skills, AI centre launched in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday launched a Green Skills and Applied AI Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, with 100 job offers announced on the opening day through 1M1B Jobs Express.

Established by the IT and Industries department in partnership with Microsoft, the One Million for One Billion (1M1B) Foundation and MeitY Startup Hub, the centre will train graduates in artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability, with a focus on green pharmaceuticals.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the centre along with Microsoft India Development Centre managing director and president Rajiv Kumar, 1M1B founder Manav Subodh and Telangana Life Sciences CEO Sarvesh Singh.

The centre will offer practical training in applied AI, green pharma, solar energy, electric vehicles and wind energy, alongside industry mentoring, internships and employment opportunities.

Eight memoranda of understanding were signed between 1M1B and industry partners WindStream Energy Technologies, SCL Lifesciences, Emball’ISO India Packaging, Vimta Labs, Knowvation Learnings, CIEL HR Services, Arah Infotech and MSys Inc. Four companies will recruit candidates, in addition to the 100 job offers announced at the launch.

Sridhar Babu said young people would drive the next wave of AI and green innovation, urging them to use technology to address challenges related to sustainability and access to natural resources.

“For Telangana, sustainability must be integral to our growth story, and I urge industry and young innovators to make it part of theirs too, using technology to build a future that is both economically prosperous and environmentally responsible,” he said.

Rajiv Kumar said the centre would equip young people with practical AI and green skills, including in green pharma, and provide pathways to internships, jobs and other opportunities.

The event also saw the launch of the #AIForMyCity Challenge, which will encourage young people to develop AI-based solutions to problems in their cities and communities.