Mixing up Christmas cheer

The festive season has kicked off, bringing with it the joy of spreading love and being thankful for the things around us. The season of happiness is here, along with the celebrations that come with it. Cake mixing has always been an event that everyone loves to be a part of, and this time, Fairfield by Marriott made every moment special and wonderful. As the crowd gathered to celebrate the beginning of Christmas, everyone was dressed in their best outfits, ready to let the celebrations begin.
The ceremony marked the beginning of the hotel’s festive celebrations, bringing the warmth of togetherness and the timeless tradition of preparing for Christmas. Guests participated in the ceremonial mixing of an assortment of dried fruits, nuts and aromatic spices, an age-old festive ritual that symbolises abundance, joy and the spirit of sharing.
The event offered guests an opportunity to experience the charm of this cherished tradition in a warm and welcoming setting. The vibrant gathering reflected the spirit of the season, with the rich ingredients and festive atmosphere setting the tone for the celebrations ahead. Children, hotel staff and influencers couldn’t get enough of the celebration. After the mixing ceremony, everyone enjoyed high tea at the hotel, with cheer and laughter, all set for the upcoming season.