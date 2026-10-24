Mixing up Christmas cheer

The festive season has kicked off, bringing with it the joy of spreading love and being thankful for the things around us. The season of happiness is here, along with the celebrations that come with it. Cake mixing has always been an event that everyone loves to be a part of, and this time, Fairfield by Marriott made every moment special and wonderful. As the crowd gathered to celebrate the beginning of Christmas, everyone was dressed in their best outfits, ready to let the celebrations begin.