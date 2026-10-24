My first pedicure

My feet now looked better than my face. I joked about it, and the man immediately suggested I get a facial done. I said, “Nice try. Next time, surely.”

For the next half an hour, I couldn’t stop looking at my feet. I even took my slippers off in an auto and used my phone’s flashlight to admire them. I finally understood why people get pedicures.

My cousin said the experience was therapeutic. I mildly agree. For Rs 4,000, a therapist will help you understand your childhood issues, who hurt you and why you’re hurt. This man will simply remove the pain without asking any questions.

If actual therapy is a ten out of ten, I’d give a pedicure at least a six.

It’s been a week now. Michelangelo is fading. Mad Max is making a comeback.