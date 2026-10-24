TNIE Devi Awards: Finding their voice, forging their own path

HYDERABAD: Finding one’s voice, building an independent career and staying true to one’s values in challenging fields were among the themes explored at the Devi Awards panel discussion on Friday.

Chaired by journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai, the discussion featured Hindustani classical singer and writer Vidya Rao, heritage activist Anuradha Reddy, actor and producer Niharika Konidela, and ophthalmologist Dr Sirisha Senthil. Each brought a different perspective on finding purpose, creating opportunities and making a lasting contribution.

Niharika Konidela spoke about building an independent professional ecosystem and creating work that reflects one’s own vision. Drawing on her experience in the film industry, she discussed the challenges of establishing an identity in a field where family backgrounds and established networks can shape opportunities.

For Anuradha Reddy, the focus was on Hyderabad and the layers of history that shape its identity. She highlighted the city’s architectural diversity, multicultural character and traditions, stressing the need to understand the stories behind its buildings, neighbourhoods and cultural practices. Preserving this heritage, she said, was essential to passing it on to future generations.

Dr Sirisha Senthil turned the discussion to eye health, emphasising the importance of detecting glaucoma early. The condition can progress without noticeable symptoms, making regular eye examinations essential. She advised people over 40 to undergo periodic eye check-ups and urged those with a family history of glaucoma to be especially vigilant.

Vidya Rao reflected on the influence of noted vocalist Naina Devi on her musical journey, recalling the role of her training and encouragement in shaping her path in Hindustani classical music.