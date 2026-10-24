Telangana SAFE seizes 1,035 kg of food items in Hyderabad CURE region

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized 1,035 kg of food items worth Rs 7.75 lakh and collected 21 samples for suspected adulteration during inspection of 21 sweet manufacturing and retail units in the Hyderabad CURE region on Friday.

Officials ordered the closure of Sudershan Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets in Tarnaka for operating without an FSSAI licence and for unhygienic conditions, expired food items and pest infestation.

The FSSAI licences of three establishments — Vasireddy Swagruha Foods in Kukatpally, Madhur Sweets in Humayun Nagar and B Bicha Reddy Sweets in Chandanagar — were suspended, with immediate closure orders issued in the interest of public health.

Officials reported damaged flooring, clogged drains, dirty walls, fly, cockroach and rodent infestations, greasy exhaust systems, and sweets covered with unclean cloth and newspapers. Some units lacked mandatory pest-control and food-handler health records. Food handlers were also found working without hairnets and gloves. At Vasireddy Swagruha Foods, officials found fungal contamination in pickles, cockroach infestation, cobwebs, improper storage and poor personal hygiene.

Officials seized 705 kg of expired food items worth Rs 5.63 lakh from Madhur Sweets and 330 kg of improperly labelled ghee worth Rs 2.12 lakh from B Bicha Reddy Sweets.

106 SHOPS SUSPENDED OVER SALE OF DRUGS

Hyderabad: TG SAFE has suspended 106 medical shops, cancelled licence of one shop, and issued warnings to three establishments in Hyderabad CURE region for allegedly selling habit-forming drugs. The action follows a special enforcement drive conducted on October 6 by the Drugs Wing of TG SAFE, along with Enforcement Wing police personnel, in vulnerable areas across the region to curb the illegal sale and diversion of such drugs. Of the 106 suspension orders, 99 will remain in force until further orders, while two shops have been suspended for three days and five for seven days.