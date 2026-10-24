The second coming of Fardeen Khan

What are your favourite memories of Hyderabad?

I have several. I used to stay at Taj Banjara, and I remember a Mughlai restaurant there serving incredible barbecue chicken, tandoori chicken, kebabs, rotis, naans and parathas. While shooting Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, I would go-kart after work. Some little boys racing there kept beating me, thanks to their weight advantage, and their cheeky smiles after overtaking me would get to me. I also remember shooting Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein with the late D Ramanaidu. His son, Suresh Babu Naidu, produced the film, and we stayed at the Naidu guest house. I used to gym there in the mornings. Venkatesh would occasionally show up. Rana Daggubati, then around 18 or 19, was doing behind-the-scenes work with a camera his father had bought him. It’s wonderful to have seen him grow into the actor he is today. Working with Suresh Babu was a pleasure, and Dr Raman Naidu’s vision taught me a lot. Hyderabad was also Ram Gopal Varma’s hometown. I shot Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya there and returned for Khushi and Acid Factory, which were filmed at Ramoji Film City. I also remember driving through Banjara Hills when some stretches had nothing but huge boulders. I thought buying a plot there would be a good investment. I wish I had. I have wonderful memories of Hyderabad, although some I can’t share (laughs).