The second coming of Fardeen Khan

Returning to a world you once knew after years away can be both exciting and daunting. For actor Fardeen Khan, who stepped away from the film industry for 12 years, the journey back has been about starting afresh, rediscovering himself and redefining success. His reunion with Provogue, a brand he was associated with in the early 2000s, brings back memories even as he embraces a new chapter. In a conversation with CE, he reflects on his comeback, his Hyderabad memories and upcoming projects.
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What was your first reaction when Provogue approached you to reunite after all these years?
I was secretly very thrilled, but I didn’t show my enthusiasm right away. It was a meaningful part of my life. We set a benchmark with bold, unapologetic campaigns that struck a chord with people. The association remains strong among my fans and the fashion industry. The reunion brought back wonderful memories. We aren’t recreating the past but attempting to recreate that magic with a new product line involving suitcases. The styling is contemporary, young, fashionable and expressive. We’ve received wonderful reactions, and people are happy to see us together again. As the caption said, some duos are too good to be left in the past. In a way, this is Fardeen 2.0. Provogue, too, is making a comeback under new management and ownership. The CEO, Pravin Prabhakar, was excited to bring me on board, and the research feedback was positive. We’re happy with the response.
What does a comeback mean to you at this stage of your life and career?
Everything. I returned to work after 12 years, and my first release came after 14 years. I approached it as a new beginning, starting from scratch and hoping I hadn’t been completely forgotten. It was daunting to return in my late 40s after missing some of the best years of my life, but people have embraced me again. Since Heeramandi, I’ve been part of projects like Khel Khel Mein, Visfot, Housefull 5, Raja Sivaji, and I’m extremely grateful. My story aligns with Provogue’s because we’re both beginning a new chapter. A comeback hopefully makes you wiser, more resilient and committed. I’m grateful to my fans and to filmmakers such as Sanjay Gupta, who first signed me, Ritesh Deshmukh, with whom I signed a film, and Bhansali sir, whose Heeramandi became my first release after the break.
How do you balance nostalgia with introducing Provogue to a younger audience?
We’re not trying to recreate the past. The nostalgia and people’s connection with my old campaigns motivate us to set the bar high. As an ambassador, I have to believe in what I’m promoting. We’re bringing back an attitude that is bold, authentic, real and fun. The designs are contemporary and expressive, and we hope they’ll appeal to Gen Z, even if some aren’t familiar with my work. You can’t plan these things too much; you have to stick to your values and principles. A suitcase is also a way to express yourself, and that’s where we hope to connect with today’s generation.
Has your definition of success changed over the years?
When I was younger, success meant having a hit movie. In a creative field, though, a successful film is one that resonates emotionally with people, beyond numbers and money. Today, I feel liberated. Success means getting opportunities to do quality work with people I admire. I’ve worked with Bhansali sir, Sanjay Gupta, Mudassar Aziz, who cast me in Khel Khel Mein, and Sajid Nadiadwala, who gave me a pivotal role in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar. I’m grateful that filmmakers continue to trust me with their work. To me, true success is when people believe in you and feel you still have many more rounds to go.
Has returning to the industry changed how you approach opportunities and collaborations?
I’ve studied the landscape. Filmmaking remains about storytelling, but there’s greater professionalism and technical expertise, and the culture has changed.
Sometimes I choose projects that align with my strengths; at other times, I work with people who see me differently. There’s a new audience getting to know me, and I enjoy working with writers, directors and producers who interpret me in unexpected ways. I seek material that fulfils my creative interests while remaining open to others’ perspectives. I’m enjoying the ride because there’s only so much you can control. Give your best, remain present and approach your work with respect and sincerity. Things generally fall into place.
What influences your choice of films today?
The story, director, producer, actors and character are important. You must respect your craft, remain disciplined and give it your best. Fame will follow your commitment to your work. Instant fame is a fallacy. Some people experience overnight success, but such stories are rare. Focus on choosing the right films, improving yourself and learning new skills. These are within your control. Fame may follow, but it isn’t the be-all and end-all.
What are your favourite memories of Hyderabad?
I have several. I used to stay at Taj Banjara, and I remember a Mughlai restaurant there serving incredible barbecue chicken, tandoori chicken, kebabs, rotis, naans and parathas. While shooting Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, I would go-kart after work. Some little boys racing there kept beating me, thanks to their weight advantage, and their cheeky smiles after overtaking me would get to me. I also remember shooting Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein with the late D Ramanaidu. His son, Suresh Babu Naidu, produced the film, and we stayed at the Naidu guest house. I used to gym there in the mornings. Venkatesh would occasionally show up. Rana Daggubati, then around 18 or 19, was doing behind-the-scenes work with a camera his father had bought him. It’s wonderful to have seen him grow into the actor he is today. Working with Suresh Babu was a pleasure, and Dr Raman Naidu’s vision taught me a lot. Hyderabad was also Ram Gopal Varma’s hometown. I shot Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya there and returned for Khushi and Acid Factory, which were filmed at Ramoji Film City. I also remember driving through Banjara Hills when some stretches had nothing but huge boulders. I thought buying a plot there would be a good investment. I wish I had. I have wonderful memories of Hyderabad, although some I can’t share (laughs).
What can audiences expect from you next?
My next release is Police Company, then there is Kokh, meaning womb, a historical drama set in the 13th century, produced by Balaji and Ekta Kapoor for Netflix. It features Shefali Shah, Ronit Roy and young actors. I’m excited because I’ve never played a role like this before. It’s shaping up well, and I hope everything comes together. Audiences will see me on Netflix first, with other projects expected next year that I’ll talk about later.