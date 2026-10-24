Two consortiums in fray for Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 consultancy

HYDERABAD: Two consortiums have bid for the General Consultant (GC) contract to oversee Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Package-1, covering 63 km across four corridors. The state government is likely to finalise the selection in the first week of November.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), which invited bids to supervise the project over four years, received proposals from a consortium of Hill International, Nippon Koei and TYPSA, and another comprising Ayesa and Aarvee Associates.

With the bid submission deadline ending on Thursday, officials will evaluate the technical proposals, including presentations on the proposed methodology and work plan, before shortlisting eligible bidders and opening their financial bids.

Package-1 comprises four corridors: Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km, 24 stations); Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km, eight stations); MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km, six stations); and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km, six stations).

The General Consultant will provide technical and project management support from the tendering stage through construction, systems integration, testing and commissioning. Its responsibilities will include preparing tender designs and documents, evaluating bids, reviewing engineering designs and supervising civil works, systems installation and rolling stock integration. The consultant will also monitor construction progress, quality, costs and safety standards.