Two workers die in gas leak at chemical facility in Hyderabad

SANGAREDDY: Two workers died after a chloroform gas leak at Saraka Chemicals in Gaddapotharam, within the Patancheru industrial area, in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, Sudarshan Rao (27) and Balaji (44), both from Andhra Pradesh, were working the night shift in the factory’s gaba unit. Around 3 am, chloroform gas leaked, causing the two workers to suffocate, and collapse.

Fellow workers said the incident occurred when the two were just two to three hours away from completing their shift.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the workers to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Their bodies were later moved to Patancheru Government Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Dr Madhuri visited the factory and submitted a report to the government. She said the Inspector of Factories was investigating the incident as it concerned workplace safety. The Pollution Control Board had submitted its report, while other aspects would be handled by the Inspector of Factories, she added.