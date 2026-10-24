Why no FIR in attack on woman, Telangana HC asks police

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has questioned the Malkajgiri police for failing to register an FIR over an alleged mob attack on a woman and her family, observing that a compromise cannot justify the failure to register a case when a serious cognisable offence is alleged.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation offered by the government counsel and sought further instructions. The matter was posted to October 26.

Kunta Saroja, a resident of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, filed an appeal challenging a single judge’s order concerning the alleged police inaction on her complaints against those who attacked her and her family members.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that a group of people had attacked the family at their residence, leading to hospitalisation of Saroja.

Despite complaints and supporting evidence, including CCTV footage, the police had failed to take action, the counsel argued.

The government counsel sought time to obtain instructions, and the bench adjourned the matter to October 26.