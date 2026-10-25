15 illegal borewells near Hyderabad's Sunnam Cheruvu removed

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday dismantled an alleged illegal groundwater extraction and supply network near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, removing 15 unauthorised borewells and underground pipelines used to transport water from residential premises to tanker-filling points for commercial sale.

The operation began at 6.30 am and continued until evening. HYDRAA, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), Revenue Department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials participated in the drive, with police providing security.

Officials removed pipelines connected to borewells dug inside houses near the lake. According to HYDRAA, the network was being used to extract groundwater and transport it to storage tanks at different locations before supplying it to large tankers and transferring it to smaller tankers for sale.

A drone-assisted sting operation by HYDRAA had exposed the alleged network, in which borewells were drilled inside houses, including bedrooms and kitchens. Powerful motors were used to extract groundwater, while concealed pipelines extending hundreds of metres connected the borewells to storage facilities. Several borewells were allegedly operating without valid groundwater permits in the lake’s buffer and catchment zones.

During Saturday’s operation, officials found borewells installed beneath beds and inside kitchens. The drive covered areas including Navabharat Nagar and Borabanda Phase III.

Residents said groundwater, previously available at depths of around 60 feet, had become increasingly difficult to access. In some locations, borewells were failing even at depths of nearly 600 feet. Several households were forced to purchase water after their borewells dried up and motors burned out, they said.

HYDRAA had earlier taken action against illegal borewells within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits and undertaken restoration work, removing nearly 10 feet of accumulated waste from parts of Sunnam Cheruvu. Following the removal of waste, water began percolating into the ground, helping improve groundwater levels in the surrounding areas.