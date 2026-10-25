2,000 form human chain at Hyderabad's Tank Bund against SIR

HYDERABAD: More than 2,000 people formed a human chain at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, demanding the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the restoration of deleted voters’ names.

The protest was organised by a coalition of 24 organisations representing civil society, human rights, farmers, Dalits, youth and students. Participants also demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the repeal of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

Protesters alleged that the SIR process could lead to large-scale deletions from electoral rolls and undermine people’s right to vote. They claimed that 13.4 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls across the country. In Telangana, they said, 73 lakh people had already been deleted and 93 lakh had received notices identifying them as doubtful voters.