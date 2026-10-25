Gender-affirming care now available at OGH

HYDERABAD: The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has launched a dedicated gender-affirming surgery service to improve access to specialised care for trans persons in Telangana’s public healthcare system.

Over the past eight months, a multidisciplinary team at the hospital has performed several procedures for transfeminine and transmasculine individuals. These include frontal bossing reduction, autologous fat grafting for breast enhancement, implant-based breast augmentation, penile inversion vaginoplasty and bilateral nipple-areola complex-sparing mastectomy, according to OGH.