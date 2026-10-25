Gender-affirming care now available at OGH

HYDERABAD: The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has launched a dedicated gender-affirming surgery service to improve access to specialised care for trans persons in Telangana’s public healthcare system.
Over the past eight months, a multidisciplinary team at the hospital has performed several procedures for transfeminine and transmasculine individuals. These include frontal bossing reduction, autologous fat grafting for breast enhancement, implant-based breast augmentation, penile inversion vaginoplasty and bilateral nipple-areola complex-sparing mastectomy, according to OGH.
The service aims to provide safe, affordable and accessible surgical care to transgender people who may otherwise face financial and logistical barriers to treatment. It follows a multidisciplinary approach, involving specialists in plastic surgery, anaesthesiology, endocrinology, urology, gynaecology and psychiatry in patient assessment, surgical planning, perioperative management and postoperative follow-up.
A senior OGH official said the hospital had received assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and Aarogyasri to procure hormones, implants and other equipment required for the procedures.
Queer Badhu Parents Association president Mukunda Mala helped renovate a three-bed ward for the postoperative care of transgender patients.