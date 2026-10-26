Citizens: Hyderabad needs better pavements, not flyovers

HYDERABAD: With traffic congestion eating into commuters’ work hours, family time and household budgets, a citizen-led initiative, Un-Choke Hyderabad, has called for a shift away from flyover-led development towards better public transport, safer footpaths and cycling infrastructure.

The initiative’s Citizens’ Petition: Let’s Un-Choke Hyderabad calls for a review of proposed flyovers and road-widening projects, arguing that expanding road infrastructure to accommodate more private vehicles will not offer a sustainable solution to the city’s traffic woes.

At a recent open meeting, residents, urban planners and mobility experts discussed low-cost alternatives to road expansion, emphasising the need to move more people rather than more vehicles.

Prashanth Bachu, a public transport policy specialist and sustainable mobility expert, said congested roads should prioritise space-efficient modes such as buses, cycling and walking, which can transport more people using less road space than private cars.

The growing number of private vehicles and the land required to park them also emerged as key concerns. A participant claimed that Hyderabad adds more than 1,500 vehicles every day, while around six acres of land are lost daily to parking, raising questions about the sustainability of continued road expansion.

Tushar Marpaka, a senior silicon design engineer and climate justice activist, highlighted the time commuters lose in traffic and its impact on their personal lives. He also flagged air and noise pollution caused by increasing vehicle use, calling for better alternatives during morning and evening peak hours.

The petition identifies affordable and reliable public transport, improved bus services, safer footpaths, dedicated cycling infrastructure and bicycle parking as key priorities. It also calls for better management of private-vehicle use.