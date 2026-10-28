Beyond treatment: A mission to protect young eyes

Take us through your journey.

Medicine was not my first choice. But because I was too young to realise its importance, it took time. After I got into it, I think there was no looking back. It is one of those professions where you can make a huge difference in people’s lives every day, and I enjoy doing it. Knowing that every single day, whoever we see or treat, whether an elderly person or a child, gives us an opportunity to make a difference in their lives keeps us going.

I know it is hard, with a lot of hard work, long hours and sometimes very challenging situations. But when you see a smile on someone’s face and they tell you that their mother is able to see better or that their child is doing very well in school because the treatment made a difference, I think all those difficulties simply vanish.

Apart from that, I work at an institute where it is not just about seeing and treating patients but also about making a difference to the speciality. For ophthalmology to progress, we need new research and treatment options that we can provide not just for our patients but also for our institute, country and the rest of the world.

I have also been able to train the younger generation to take on the challenge and make a difference to people’s lives across the country and the world. I think it is a huge opportunity, and we are privileged. I should be thankful to God and to my family, who have been very supportive because it is not easy. A woman managing home and going to work is not easy at all, but my family has been very patient and has cherished every small thing I do and every achievement I accomplish.

