Bringing eye trauma care to the emergency frontline

An eye injury can turn into a lifelong loss of vision if help does not arrive in time. With Diwali around the corner, when firecracker-related injuries can pose a serious threat to eyesight, Hyderabad has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to strengthen emergency eye trauma care. The collaboration between LV Prasad Eye Institute, EMRI Green Health Services and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital will equip 108 ambulances to provide initial care for eye injuries and facilitate timely referrals to specialised hospitals. CE interacts with Dr Poornima Tandra, consultant cornea specialist at LV Prasad Eye Institute, and Dr GV Ramana Rao, director of the Emergency Medicine Learning Centre at GVK EMRI, to understand the initiative and the importance of timely intervention in preventing avoidable
vision loss.
Why was this initiative necessary?
Dr Poornima: In our 10 years of experience, we have observed that patients with eye injuries take an average of four days and 16 hours to reach a hospital. Delays increase the risk of infection and complications. Treatment within the first 24 hours offers a better prognosis. We recognised the need for an experienced emergency response organisation. EMRI provides the 108 ambulance network, while Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital offers round-the-clock emergency care and surgical facilities. Together, we can help patients receive timely treatment.
What are the risks of delaying treatment for eye injuries?
Dr Poornima: Injuries can damage vital eye structures, exposing them to infection and inflammation. Penetrating injuries caused by objects such as pencils or nails can be particularly dangerous. Delayed treatment may make surgery difficult and lead to vision loss. Chemical injuries also require immediate attention. Thoroughly washing the eye with water can dilute the chemical, but a delay can cause deeper burns and irreversible damage. Early intervention can prevent avoidable
vision loss.
How does this initiative change emergency care for eye injuries?
Dr Poornima: Traditionally, patients have travelled to hospitals independently. While people call 108 for heart attacks and road accidents, eye injuries are often overlooked. Patients may assume an injury is not serious if they experience little pain or their other eye is unaffected. Those living in rural areas also face challenges reaching specialised hospitals. Including eye trauma in the 108 response system can improve awareness and help patients access appropriate care sooner.
How are ambulance personnel being trained to handle eye trauma?
Dr Ramana: We have developed a standardised training curriculum for emergency medical technicians, beginning with 33 ambulances in Hyderabad. Training at LV Prasad Eye Institute and EMRI’s main campus covers clinical knowledge, critical thinking and practical skills. Specialised kits contain supplies for washing, treatment, protection and cleaning.
Injuries may result from chemical exposure, burns or physical trauma, including firecracker accidents. Standard operating procedures guide technicians in assessing injuries and providing appropriate initial care. They can also consult qualified doctors at our state-level emergency response centre. Refresher training and protocols for transferring patients to designated hospitals further strengthen the system.
What first-aid mistakes should people avoid?
Dr Ramana: Rubbing an injured eye can aggravate the damage. Our emergency medical technicians use eye shields to protect the affected eye. People should also avoid applying substances based on household practices or cultural beliefs. Appropriate supplies and evidence-based procedures are essential for safe initial care.
How will you assess the initiative’s impact and expand it?
Dr Ramana: We will monitor the number of eye trauma cases handled, adherence to protocols and deviations from standard procedures. Follow-ups within 48 hours of hospital transfer will help establish whether patients received timely treatment. Analysing pre-hospital and hospital care together will provide evidence of the initiative’s effectiveness. If successful in Hyderabad, we plan to expand across Telangana and other states where EMRI operates. The findings could also inform state and national policies on emergency eye care.
What precautions should people take against firecracker-related eye injuries during Diwali?
Dr Poornima: Firecracker injuries can cause severe eye damage and vision loss. Wearing protective eyewear while handling firecrackers is important. Shops could also stock suitable protective equipment, including gloves and eyewear. Making protective glasses readily available and encouraging their use could help reduce injuries during Diwali.