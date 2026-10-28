Bringing eye trauma care to the emergency frontline

An eye injury can turn into a lifelong loss of vision if help does not arrive in time. With Diwali around the corner, when firecracker-related injuries can pose a serious threat to eyesight, Hyderabad has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to strengthen emergency eye trauma care. The collaboration between LV Prasad Eye Institute, EMRI Green Health Services and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital will equip 108 ambulances to provide initial care for eye injuries and facilitate timely referrals to specialised hospitals. CE interacts with Dr Poornima Tandra, consultant cornea specialist at LV Prasad Eye Institute, and Dr GV Ramana Rao, director of the Emergency Medicine Learning Centre at GVK EMRI, to understand the initiative and the importance of timely intervention in preventing avoidable

vision loss.