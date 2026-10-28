Celebrating the Devi within every woman

Vidya Rao, vocalist

Receiving this award is a wonderful feeling. I was surprised because I am not someone who puts herself out there or believes in networking. However, as an artist, I believe in continuing to work regardless of whether people notice or appreciate it. I have always believed in living life on my own terms rather than expecting to inspire others. I enjoy interacting with young people, especially women pursuing their paths in their own fields. My daughter Aditi Rao Hydari grew up surrounded by music, dance, theatre, and the arts. I took her to my performances from a young age, and she also experienced my involvement in theatre and the women’s movement. While she learnt music, she was more interested in dance, and I allowed her to choose what she wanted to pursue. Her interest in cinema and acting developed later, while theatre had already been an important part of her upbringing. I believe education extends beyond textbooks and examinations; it includes understanding the world through human creativity. No art form or profession is inherently inferior or superior. What matters is a person’s integrity, dedication, motivations and conduct. Whether one is a doctor, dancer or actor, commitment and honesty make the work meaningful. I am grateful that my daughter understands and lives by these values.

