Celebrating the Devi within every woman

Behind every woman who dares to dream differently is a story of courage, conviction and the quiet defiance it takes to carve her own path. Celebrating women who are challenging conventions, breaking barriers and making a difference in their fields, TNIE hosted the Hyderabad edition of the 41st Devi Awards, bringing together extraordinary women whose journeys deserve to be heard. Honoured as the Devis, these women embody the many forms of strength it takes to lead, create and inspire. CE speaks to some of this year’s awardees about what the recognition means to them and the change they hope to spark.
Niharika Konidela, actress, producer &entrepreneur
When I first received the call informing me that I would be receiving the award, hearing the word ‘Devi’ itself felt so powerful. I deeply believe in Devi. I feel that every woman should recognise and embrace that side of herself. Looking at the people who have received the award over the years makes this recognition even more special. To be counted among them is truly an honour, and I feel incredibly privileged to receive it. Honestly, I don’t do anything in my life with the intention of inspiring someone. I simply focus on my own path and work. However, awards like these are a pat on the back; they reassure you that you are moving in the right direction. I hope this recognition encourages more young women to identify their own potential, focus on what they truly want to do and what they are good at, and give it their very best. Women must trust themselves, pursue their aspirations and put their whole heart into whatever they choose to do.
Vidya Rao, vocalist
Receiving this award is a wonderful feeling. I was surprised because I am not someone who puts herself out there or believes in networking. However, as an artist, I believe in continuing to work regardless of whether people notice or appreciate it. I have always believed in living life on my own terms rather than expecting to inspire others. I enjoy interacting with young people, especially women pursuing their paths in their own fields. My daughter Aditi Rao Hydari grew up surrounded by music, dance, theatre, and the arts. I took her to my performances from a young age, and she also experienced my involvement in theatre and the women’s movement. While she learnt music, she was more interested in dance, and I allowed her to choose what she wanted to pursue. Her interest in cinema and acting developed later, while theatre had already been an important part of her upbringing. I believe education extends beyond textbooks and examinations; it includes understanding the world through human creativity. No art form or profession is inherently inferior or superior. What matters is a person’s integrity, dedication, motivations and conduct. Whether one is a doctor, dancer or actor, commitment and honesty make the work meaningful. I am grateful that my daughter understands and lives by these values.
Anuradha Reddy, historian and heritage consultant
Receiving the award, to me, is a great honour, recognising my nearly four decades of work in heritage conservation. As a mulki Hyderabadi, whose family has lived in the Deccan for centuries, I believe this connection brings a responsibility to protect our heritage and create awareness about its significance. I have worked with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), for almost 40 years. I began this journey because I felt Hyderabad and the Deccan needed greater protection for their rich cultural and architectural heritage. My family has been associated with irrigation, railway development and initiatives through Hyderabad’s samasthans. This recognition reassures me that our efforts are reaching people and making a difference. I hope the award inspires more people to participate in heritage conservation. Many newcomers to Hyderabad are unfamiliar with the Deccan’s history and the significance of its heritage. Through our work, publications, newspapers and media, we strive to raise awareness and encourage people to protect it. Our heritage walks attract young people eager to learn, share and appreciate history. Seeing them develop an interest in conservation and contribute to preserving our heritage for future generations is deeply heartening.
Babburi Shirisha, first woman lineman
Just by hearing the name ‘Devi Award’ makes me feel honoured and privileged. I am truly grateful to receive this recognition. Bringing our work to people’s attention is not a small thing, and being selected among so many remarkable women is something I cannot fully express in words. I am sure initiatives like these will inspire many more people to do good work. Since I joined this field, I have seen 10 to 15 women apply for the same position, and it feels wonderful to see more women inspired to pursue these opportunities. In rural areas, awareness about careers and opportunities is often limited. Sometimes I feel that if I had not pursued the path I wanted, many young girls might never have known these possibilities exist. The thought that more women could enter this field in the future is truly overwhelming. My primary aim is to inspire women from rural areas, who often lack the exposure that women in cities have.
Bompelly Bhavani, educator & social worker
Receiving this award is a really special moment for me, both personally and professionally. It feels wonderful to see women being encouraged and women’s empowerment being recognised. This is truly a great moment in my life. I believe this award will also encourage more women and young girls to work hard and pursue their aspirations. We are all human, and every human being needs encouragement. When people feel supported and appreciated, it motivates them to work harder and do better. I hope this recognition inspires more girls to believe in themselves, work towards their goals and realise their potential.
Vaishali Neotia, technology leader and entrepreneur
It feels incredible and wonderful, because this award is about honouring the Devi within me and within all of us. I am truly happy to be part of it. I feel especially blessed that this happened during Navratri. The name Devi itself evokes something deeply real, raw and cultural for us. It reminds us to honour the Devi within ourselves and the many forms of Devi we see around us. That begins with respecting and trusting ourselves, and not giving in to self-doubt. She is the strength that helps us recognise and fight our inner demons, which is what I take away most from this experience. We must also recognise, trust, honour and love the women in our lives, as The New Indian Express has done for us, because we can only be the examples we want to see in the world. There is a Devi within each of us; we must recognise, nurture and honour her.