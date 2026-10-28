Healing the mind after a stroke

“If someone who was patient all their life starts losing their temper over small things after a stroke, we need to look at what may be driving that behaviour,” says Dr Ramakrishna. The timing and circumstances of these changes, along with clinical assessment, can help identify their cause.

Some survivours experience sudden, uncontrollable episodes of crying or laughter, known as Pseudobulbar affect. These expressions may not reflect their actual emotional state. “Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include counselling, antidepressants or specific medication for Pseudobulbar affect,” says Dr Suresh, emphasising the importance of medical evaluation before choosing a treatment.