Healing the mind after a stroke

Recovery from a stroke is often measured in visible milestones — the first steps without support, the return of speech or the ability to perform everyday tasks independently. But for some survivors and their families, the more difficult changes are those that cannot be seen. A once patient and affectionate person may become irritable, impulsive or emotionally withdrawn, leaving loved ones wondering what has changed. Doctors say these behavioural shifts can be consequences of brain injury rather than deliberate changes in personality.
“A stroke can change how a person thinks, reacts and relates to people,” says Dr Ramakrishna Chowdhary Y, head of neurosurgery at KIMS-Arete Hospital. Some survivors may make impulsive decisions, struggle to understand others’ feelings or fail to recognise changes in their own behaviour. “The family may feel that the person has become someone else, but in some cases, the change is a direct consequence of the brain injury,” he explains.
The changes depend on the brain regions affected. “The frontal lobes, particularly the prefrontal cortex, play a key role in judgment, impulse control and emotional regulation, while damage to the limbic system can alter mood and motivation,” says Dr Suresh Giragani, consultant neurointerventional radiologist and vascular specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. The severity and location of the stroke, pre-existing health conditions and the brain’s capacity to recover influence how these changes manifest.
For families, distinguishing between a behavioural change caused by the stroke and a deliberate response can be difficult. Survivors may struggle with communication, fatigue, frustration or the loss of independence, making them more irritable or withdrawn. Depression may also contribute to these changes.
“If someone who was patient all their life starts losing their temper over small things after a stroke, we need to look at what may be driving that behaviour,” says Dr Ramakrishna. The timing and circumstances of these changes, along with clinical assessment, can help identify their cause.
Some survivours experience sudden, uncontrollable episodes of crying or laughter, known as Pseudobulbar affect. These expressions may not reflect their actual emotional state. “Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include counselling, antidepressants or specific medication for Pseudobulbar affect,” says Dr Suresh, emphasising the importance of medical evaluation before choosing a treatment.
The effects can extend into marriages, parent-child relationships and workplaces. A survivor may appear physically recovered but struggle with concentration, memory, judgment or social interaction. These difficulties can be particularly frustrating because they are not always apparent to others.
“A neuropsychological assessment helps us examine how the person’s memory, attention, judgement and behaviour have been affected,” says Dr Ramakrisna. It can identify problems that routine physical rehabilitation may overlook and help guide appropriate cognitive rehabilitation.
Dr Suresh stresses that recovery must address these less visible effects, too. “Personality and behavioural changes can improve over weeks or months, although recovery varies depending on the brain injury and individual circumstances,” he says. Cognitive rehabilitation, psychological counselling, structured routines and appropriate medication can help manage symptoms.
Families also need to adapt without treating survivors as incapable of making decisions. Dr Ramakrishna advises including them in everyday discussions and offering assistance without unnecessarily taking away their independence. Persistent aggression, severe mood changes, confusion or worsening memory warrant medical evaluation. Any sudden behavioural change accompanied by facial drooping, speech difficulty or limb weakness requires emergency assessment for a possible recurrent stroke.