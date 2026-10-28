Hyderabad: Man confines 18-year-old Myanmarese wife, sends friends to sexually assault her

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly confined his 18-year-old Myanmar-born wife to a room and sent three friends to sexually assault her repeatedly over nearly four months in Kanchanbagh. Police have arrested the three men, while her husband remains absconding.

Kanchanbagh police said the woman, a native of Myanmar, had been living in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh when she met her husband. The two reportedly fell in love and he promised to marry her. In May, he brought her to India without informing her family.

Three to four days after arriving in Hyderabad, they got married in a ceremony conducted by a qazi in Hafeezbabanagar and moved into a rented house. About a month later, the husband brought three friends — Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman, alias Ibrahim — to stay at the house. All three are natives of Myanmar and residents of Balapur, police said.

According to the complaint, the husband would leave the house, lock the door from outside and take the key with him. On several occasions, he sent his friends into the room, where they allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill her. The woman told police that fear and uncertainty about where to seek help had prevented her from reporting the abuse. On October 23, around 10 pm, the houseowner arrived to collect overdue rent. Finding the door locked, he broke open the lock, allowing her to leave.

She contacted her family using another person’s mobile phone and later went to a relative’s house in Balapur. On October 26, the relative took her to Kanchanbagh police station, where she lodged a complaint against her husband and the three men.

Police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(m), 127(4) and 351 of the BNS.