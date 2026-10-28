Six in 10 water-wastage complaints in Hyderabad linked to illegal motors

HYDERABAD: Illegal motors used to draw drinking water accounted for six in 10 water wastage complaints in Hyderabad over 18 months. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) received 915 such complaints out of 1,523 between April 2025 and October this year. The board imposed fines totalling Rs 44.58 lakh during the period, according to data accessed by TNIE.

Sump overflow accounted for 184 complaints (12.08%), followed by miscellaneous cases at 174 (11.42%) and floor washing at 132 (8.67%).

Other complaints included 30 cases of overhead tank overflow, 24 of vehicle washing, 18 involving drinking water use for construction and gardening, 15 pipeline leaks, 12 leaking taps, nine instances of waste dumping into manholes, six unclassified cases and four water supply pipeline leaks.

The figures come amid concerns over groundwater depletion and growing dependence on private water tankers. HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy urged residents to reduce consumption and prevent avoidable wastage.

“Hyderabad is receiving the same quantity of water as last year, but the pressure on groundwater is rising as more people depend on borewells and tankers. If every person reduces daily water consumption by 20 to 25 litres, we can conserve water without disrupting our regular activities,” he said.