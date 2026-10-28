Six in 10 water-wastage complaints in Hyderabad linked to illegal motors

HYDERABAD: Illegal motors used to draw drinking water accounted for six in 10 water wastage complaints in Hyderabad over 18 months. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) received 915 such complaints out of 1,523 between April 2025 and October this year. The board imposed fines totalling Rs 44.58 lakh during the period, according to data accessed by TNIE.
Sump overflow accounted for 184 complaints (12.08%), followed by miscellaneous cases at 174 (11.42%) and floor washing at 132 (8.67%).
Other complaints included 30 cases of overhead tank overflow, 24 of vehicle washing, 18 involving drinking water use for construction and gardening, 15 pipeline leaks, 12 leaking taps, nine instances of waste dumping into manholes, six unclassified cases and four water supply pipeline leaks.
The figures come amid concerns over groundwater depletion and growing dependence on private water tankers. HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy urged residents to reduce consumption and prevent avoidable wastage.
“Hyderabad is receiving the same quantity of water as last year, but the pressure on groundwater is rising as more people depend on borewells and tankers. If every person reduces daily water consumption by 20 to 25 litres, we can conserve water without disrupting our regular activities,” he said.
In October, the board registered 50 complaints and imposed fines totalling Rs 2.5 lakh. Floor washing topped the list with 17 complaints (34%), followed by illegal motor use with 10 (20%) and sump overflow with eight (16%). Four cases involved overhead tank overflow and three were classified as miscellaneous. Leaking taps, vehicle washing, water use for construction or gardening and pipeline leaks accounted for two complaints each.
Ashok Reddy said rainfall shortfalls associated with the El Nino phenomenon had raised concerns about groundwater recharge and reservoir inflows. No inflows had reached the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs so far this year, he added.
To reduce dependence on fresh water, HMWSSB will expand its green tanker initiative from November 1, supplying treated wastewater for construction, landscaping and other suitable non-domestic uses. The board aims to supply 100 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water through the initiative.
Hyderabad’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) have a combined treatment capacity of around 1,200 MLD, with an estimated output of 800 to 900 MLD. Ashok Reddy said reuse depended on treatment quality and the intended purpose.
The board has 20 fully operational STPs equipped with advanced technology, while 70% to 80% of private STPs are reportedly non-functional. HMWSSB is issuing notices to private STP operators, giving them 30 days to repair their plants and ensure treated water is used for suitable non-domestic purposes.
Borewells dismantled
HYDRAA dismantled seven illegal borewells near Fox Sagar in Jeedimetla on Tuesday. Officials found private tankers being filled with water from the borewells. The operators used stickers bearing the ‘HMWSSB’ name to make the vehicles appear to be official, they said, adding that they were seized.