The art of eating mindfully this festive season

One can opt for healthier snacks, but that does not mean we can overeat them. She points out, “Instead of deep-frying makhana, we can prepare it in a lighter way or opt for air-fried snacks. Have small portions of roasted chana, use curd instead of rich, creamy dressings and choose sweets made with jaggery. These are healthier approaches to eating. Making mindful choices can help prevent overeating. People with diabetes should be particularly cautious during the festive season. They should monitor their food intake and be mindful of what and when they eat. Many people come for health check-ups after the festivities, but they should maintain their regular portion sizes and dietary routines throughout the season.”