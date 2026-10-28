The art of eating mindfully this festive season

Eating right and staying healthy during the festive season can be a tedious task for many. What should we eat, and how much should we consume? These questions often arise during the festive season. Once we return to our regular routines, we begin to worry about weight gain and feeling unwell. CE speaks to clinical nutritionists about how to practise portion control while eating healthy during the festivities.
Sujatha Stephen K, RD and chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, explains what it means to eat right and how to avoid overindulging in healthy food.
“Eating healthy should be a lifestyle, not something we follow only during the festive season. It should be part of our everyday lives. It is not a temporary change, such as suddenly switching to a diet and eating millets, that will provide long-term health benefits. We should focus on sustainable eating habits,” she explains, adding, “The festive season lasts only for about 10–15 days out of the 365 days in a year. During this time, we want to enjoy ourselves without compromising our health. We should maintain healthy eating habits throughout the year. Have balanced meals that include seasonal fruits and vegetables. Do not skip breakfast or lunch and compensate for it by eating festive foods later,” she adds.
We often skip our regular breakfast and consume too many sweets, which we must avoid. Instead, include a sweet in moderation as part of a balanced diet.
Focusing on taking proteins is equally important. She notes, “During festivals that last almost a month, many people avoid meat and other non-vegetarian foods. This can make it important to pay attention to alternative protein sources. As Indians, we often have a protein deficit in our diets, so we should include alternatives such as dal, curd and paneer to compensate for the reduced intake of non-vegetarian foods. We should not neglect protein in our daily diet.”
One can opt for healthier snacks, but that does not mean we can overeat them. She points out, “Instead of deep-frying makhana, we can prepare it in a lighter way or opt for air-fried snacks. Have small portions of roasted chana, use curd instead of rich, creamy dressings and choose sweets made with jaggery. These are healthier approaches to eating. Making mindful choices can help prevent overeating. People with diabetes should be particularly cautious during the festive season. They should monitor their food intake and be mindful of what and when they eat. Many people come for health check-ups after the festivities, but they should maintain their regular portion sizes and dietary routines throughout the season.”
Mekala Avani, a clinical nutritionist, explains the importance of portion control in healthy eating. She shares, “Healthy eating is not just about what we eat, but also how much we eat. Portion control helps us match our food intake to our nutritional needs and activity levels. There is no need to skip meals, fast excessively or follow a drastic detox after enjoying festive food.”
Your liver and kidneys naturally help process and eliminate waste products, so special detox drinks are not necessary.
“Festivals should bring people together, not make food a source of anxiety. Enjoy your favourite festive dishes, make room for variety and remember that your overall eating habits matter far more than a single celebratory meal,” she concludes.