Animated videos engage children, but may not improve learning: ISB study

HYDERABAD: Animated backgrounds and visual effects can increase children’s engagement with online videos by drawing their attention back to the screen, but they do not necessarily improve learning, according to a study by researchers from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The study, titled ‘Attention Trap? How Visual Motion Shapes Children’s Screen Time and Engagement on Video Platforms’, was conducted by Sumeet Kumar and Madhu Viswanathan of ISB and Ravi Bapna of Santa Clara University. It was published online in Information Systems Research on September 25, 2026.

The researchers analysed more than 32,000 videos from popular children’s YouTube channels, conducted a field experiment using educational videos and tracked the eye movements of 53 children aged six to 10.

A 10% increase in visual motion was associated with an approximately 1% increase in video views. In the field experiment, educational videos with animated backgrounds recorded about 2% higher view rates than those without added motion.

Eye-tracking results showed that visual motion did not necessarily prevent children from becoming distracted. Instead, it shortened attention lapses, helping them return to the screen more quickly. However, much of the additional attention was directed towards moving background elements rather than the instructor or educational content.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhu Viswanathan said greater engagement should not be equated with better learning. While visual motion could help children return to a lesson after becoming distracted, its effect on comprehension and retention depended on how animation was incorporated into the content. The findings have implications for parents, teachers, digital platforms and policymakers about children’s screen time and digital well-being.