Banjara Hills sub-inspector in ACB net for demanding bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Banjara Hills sub-inspector S Vijay on charges of demanding a bribe from a complainant in connection with criminal cases registered against him.

ACB DSP G Sridhar said the complainant was an accused in a cheating case registered in 2026, while two other cases had been registered against him in 2024 and were under investigation.

On October 2, Vijay allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for himself and the inspector. When the complainant said he could pay only Rs 10,000, the SI arrested him the next day and produced him before a magistrate. The magistrate rejected the request for judicial remand, as the offences invoked carried a maximum sentence of less than seven years, according to the account provided by the ACB.

On October 13, the complainant was called to Banjara Hills police station in connection with the two earlier cases. He appeared on October 15 to respond to a notice issued in one of the cases. The police allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh, but the complainant offered Rs 1 lakh. He was not subsequently asked to return to the station.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which registered a case and arrested Vijay after an inquiry.

Sridhar said demanding a bribe was itself an offence, even if the money was not accepted. He added that the alleged involvement of other police officers, including the circle inspector, would also be examined.