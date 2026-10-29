Discovering London’s royal heritage

Tell us about yourself and what drew you towards this passion?

I am the Head of Sales for Historic Royal Palaces and have been in this role for 31 years. I have always been passionate about my work. Historic Royal Palaces is an independent charity and is not funded by the government or the royal family. To maintain and preserve these historic monuments, we have to generate our own income. Therefore, it is important to attract as many tourists as possible to our palaces, shops and restaurants. The income we generate is then used to restore the palaces and make them accessible to as many people as possible.



Which palaces are you working to restore and promote?

The Tower of London is one of our main attractions in the Indian market. It is around 1,000 years old and dates back to William the Conqueror. It is also home to the Crown Jewels and the coronation regalia, which are major attractions. India is our third-largest market in terms of visitors at certain times, making it an important source of tourists for us. We also have Hampton Court Palace, which is on the outskirts of London, not far from Heathrow Airport. There is an Indian connection here, too. Indian soldiers were encamped at this palace during the coronations of Edward VII and George V in the early 20th century, and we have some wonderful memorabilia from that period. The current display is not yet open to the public, but we are hoping to open it shortly. The palace is vast and surrounded by 60 acres of gardens. We host several seasonal events, including the Tulip Festival in spring, which is a key travel period for Indian visitors. We are also trying to extend the tourist season by promoting off-season visits. In December, we transform Hampton Court Palace into a Winter Palace and host a Christmas Feast Ball. Visitors can experience puppetry, projections, dancing, festivities and entertainment throughout the day. We want to encourage people to visit before Christmas, when London looks particularly beautiful. We also have Kensington Palace, the birthplace of Queen Victoria, who is a well-known historical figure. She grew up there, and visitors can explore the rooms in which she lived. We also display her beautiful jewellery, which is a major attraction. Additionally, our restaurants offer the English afternoon tea experience, complete with beautiful table settings.