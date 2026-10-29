Hyderabad finds its artistic voice

Rekha Lahoti, founder of Kalakriti Art Gallery

When four galleries come together to do something meaningful in art and culture, there has to be a buzz around it. Each gallery has its own character, and while we compete professionally, we are coming together to complement one another and showcase Hyderabad’s artistic potential to national and international audiences. Inspired by initiatives such as the India Art Fair, Kochi Biennale and Mumbai’s art weekends, Hyderabad Art Week aims to create an art buzz through exhibitions, gallery hops, artist studio visits, conversations, performances, heritage experiences and workshops. We hope to bring together artists, collectors, students, designers and people from different walks of life to strengthen the city’s cultural community. Hyderabad’s art scene has evolved considerably, with people gaining greater exposure to art. Although this is our maiden edition, we hope the initiative grows in the coming years. The four galleries came together just 30 days ago, driven by a shared vision to encourage engagement, learning and exchange, and build a stronger cultural ecosystem for Hyderabad.