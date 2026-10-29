Hyderabad finds its artistic voice

Art has a way of bringing people together, sometimes through a shared appreciation of a painting, sometimes through a conversation that makes them see the world a little differently. In Hyderabad, where history and heritage coexist with a growing contemporary art scene, a new initiative is creating room for such encounters. Running from October 26 to November 1, Hyderabad Art Week (HAW) brings together four galleries — Dhi Contemporary, Kadari Art Gallery, Kalakriti Art Gallery and Srishti Art Gallery— each with its own identity and artistic voice. The inaugural edition invites the city to step beyond gallery walls and experience art through exhibitions, artist studio visits, conversations, workshops and heritage experiences. By connecting artists, collectors, students and curious minds across the city, HAW hopes to make art more accessible and encourage people to engage with it beyond simply viewing or buying a work. More than a series of events, it is an invitation to discover Hyderabad’s creative pulse and imagine the possibilities of a more connected cultural community.
Rekha Lahoti, founder of Kalakriti Art Gallery
When four galleries come together to do something meaningful in art and culture, there has to be a buzz around it. Each gallery has its own character, and while we compete professionally, we are coming together to complement one another and showcase Hyderabad’s artistic potential to national and international audiences. Inspired by initiatives such as the India Art Fair, Kochi Biennale and Mumbai’s art weekends, Hyderabad Art Week aims to create an art buzz through exhibitions, gallery hops, artist studio visits, conversations, performances, heritage experiences and workshops. We hope to bring together artists, collectors, students, designers and people from different walks of life to strengthen the city’s cultural community. Hyderabad’s art scene has evolved considerably, with people gaining greater exposure to art. Although this is our maiden edition, we hope the initiative grows in the coming years. The four galleries came together just 30 days ago, driven by a shared vision to encourage engagement, learning and exchange, and build a stronger cultural ecosystem for Hyderabad.
Lakshmi Nambiar, founder of Srishti Art Gallery
Hyderabad has a rich artistic heritage, from Bidri work and miniature paintings to textiles, but it is equally important to create space for contemporary expressions that reflect today’s socioeconomic realities and experiences. Through Hyderabad Art Week, we aim to celebrate the city’s legacy while encouraging people to experience art beyond galleries as commercial spaces. We want gallery visits to become part of everyday life and bring together Hyderabad’s art ecosystem through talks, workshops, exhibitions and interactions. As a not-for-profit initiative, the festival also aims to establish Hyderabad as an emerging cultural hub by inviting artists and art professionals from across India. My own journey reflects this passion. After working as an investment banker, I took over the gallery founded by my mother, which is now celebrating 27 years. I believe art should not intimidate people; you don’t need expertise to appreciate it, just an open mind and a willingness to experience it.
Bhargavi Gundala, founder of Dhi Contemporary
Hyderabad Art Week was conceived to activate the city’s art scene and bring its various stakeholders together. While Hyderabad has a rich artistic presence, engagement with art remains relatively quiet, with limited integration into everyday cultural life. We want people to look beyond art as a commodity or decoration and recognise its intellectual value in exploring ideas, perspectives and the world around us. Our aim is to make gallery visits a natural part of people’s lives and encourage participation across backgrounds and disciplines, beginning with schoolchildren and university students. We also want Hyderabadis to recognise that their city has the spaces, talent and infrastructure to showcase contemporary art and host meaningful conversations around it. While people often travel to other cities or countries to experience art, Hyderabad has much to offer. Through this initiative, we hope to make art more accessible and strengthen the city’s cultural identity.
Supraja Rao, founder of Kadari Art Gallery
I believe Hyderabad still has considerable ground to cover in music, art and performance, and it is our responsibility to bring about that change rather than simply complain about what the city lacks. Hyderabad Art Week is a step towards building a stronger artistic culture. Although this is our debut edition, I hope the festival grows over the years and brings the entire city together to celebrate art. Engaging with art can be transformative, helping people question ideas and see the world differently. I also believe galleries should be visited not just to buy art but to experience exhibitions and understand perspectives from different backgrounds and professions. Through Kadari Art Gallery and Hyderabad Art Week, I hope to contribute to a vibrant, inclusive art ecosystem that makes contemporary art more accessible and creates meaningful opportunities for young artists to showcase their work and grow.