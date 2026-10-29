In open letter, Hyderabad citizens urge govt to improve facilities in public hospitals

HYDERABAD: A group of 115 citizens, including social activists, academics, journalists, teachers and representatives of various organisations, has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha to improve basic facilities in government hospitals across Telangana.

In an open letter, the signatories expressed concern over conditions at major Hyderabad hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Niloufer Hospital and Petlaburj Maternity Hospital. They said district- and mandal-level hospitals also face similar challenges.

The letter said doctors and medical staff were working under tremendous pressure, while inadequate infrastructure and basic amenities were affecting public healthcare. The signatories cited a lack of clean drinking water, functional toilets and proper sanitation, saying these shortcomings were pushing patients towards private hospitals at considerable financial cost.

They said government hospitals had experienced doctors and medical professionals capable of providing quality treatment, but inadequate facilities prevented patients from accessing healthcare in dignified conditions.

The signatories also cautioned against handing over the maintenance of basic hospital facilities to corporate entities in the name of public participation, warning that this could increase patients’ financial burden.

They called for better infrastructure, adequate drinking water and regular maintenance of toilets to restore public confidence in government hospitals and ensure equitable access to healthcare.