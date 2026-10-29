Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexual assault of minor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Fast Track Court for POCSO cases at LB Nagar found a 25-year-old private firm employee guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. According to a release, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 and directed officials to extend Rs 1.5 lakh compensation to the survivor.

The survivor’s mother was in a live-in relationship with the convict and lived with him and her minor daughter within Pahadishareef police station limits.

During this period, he subjected the girl to repeated sexual harassment and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the abuse. He also threatened to circulate explicit photographs and videos of the woman and her daughter.

On October 29, 2024, the convict took the woman and her daughter to an isolated location in Mamidipally village and attempted to sexually assault the girl again. He fled after the woman raised an alarm and resisted his attempt.

Following the complaint, Pahadishareef police registered a case and filed a chargesheet after completing the investigation. The court convicted him after trial.