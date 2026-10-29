Out-of-the-box Hyderabad: Proofpoint puts Hyderabad at the feart of its AI security push

What role will the Hyderabad centre play in Proofpoint’s long-term innovation and global security efforts?

The future of cybersecurity lies in the agentic workspace, where people and AI agents work alongside one another. AI is evolving from a tool people use into a system that can retrieve information, make decisions and perform tasks across an organisation. This creates risks both outside and inside the enterprise. AI can make external attacks faster and harder to distinguish from legitimate activity, while AI agents can introduce new insider risks through their access to organisational data and systems. Security must treat AI agents as identities in their own right, managing their access, monitoring their behaviour and ensuring accountability. The central question is no longer simply whether an agent can access information, but why it is accessing it and whether that action is appropriate in the given context. Hyderabad’s AI Security Engineering Centre will be central to this vision. As part of our global R&D organisation, it will advance AI governance, runtime protection and security for AI applications, copilots and agents. It represents a long-term investment in building the capabilities needed to protect customers in India and around the world as they adopt AI with confidence.