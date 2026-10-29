Rana on Hyderabad’s creative spirit

Hyderabad has a distinct personality shaped by its food, history and culture. What sets its creative identity apart from other cities?

Hyderabad is an ancient yet modern city, and you understand that only when you live here. It is deeply rooted in tradition while being remarkably multicultural and multilingual. The acceptance of diversity in this city is extraordinary. It is not something that has emerged recently or because of economic growth; it has existed for hundreds and thousands of years.

That spirit is reflected in the people here. The energy of everyone gathered today is, in many ways, a reflection of the city itself. There is a little bit of the Old City in all of us, a little bit of the Osmania biscuit, and a little bit of the new, modern culture that Hyderabad is embracing. That blend is what makes this city so special.



What aspect of Indian street culture, fashion or art do you think deserves greater recognition?

Indian art deserves far greater recognition. Somewhere along the way, we have narrowed our understanding of what art represents, almost as though we have confined it to a particular Renaissance-era definition. But there is so much more variety, whether we look at traditional art forms or contemporary expressions. Art offers endless possibilities, and we need to make room for many more forms of creative expression.



Having explored different genres and characters, what kind of role are you looking forward to playing next?

You never really know what you are looking for when it comes to roles. You are always hoping to find something new and special. Often, it works the other way around: you wait to meet someone with an idea who looks at you and thinks, ‘I can make this person do something different, and audiences will connect with it.’ It is not about looking for a predefined role, such as a doctor or a lawyer. What matters is the emotional connection a character creates with the audience. That is what ultimately defines a film.

