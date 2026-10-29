Rana on Hyderabad’s creative spirit

A pair of sneakers can be a style statement, a collector’s pride or a reflection of one’s personality. At Loca Sole, they became a conversation starter, bringing together Hyderabad’s streetwear community over a shared love for coveted kicks, art and creative expression. Actor Rana Daggubati was among those who added to the conversation, offering his perspective on the many worlds that intersect through culture.
Held at VegNonVeg in Jubilee Hills, the event was curated by Citizens Anisha Sagiraju, Anjan Aggarwal and Juhi Mydra as part of Loca Loka’s six-week Loca Season 1 programme. Beyond fashion and streetwear, the gathering celebrated the people, ideas and artistic influences shaping the city’s creative landscape. For Rana, cinema is itself a culmination of the arts, bringing together diverse influences and forms of expression. In a candid conversation with CE, he talks about Hyderabad’s unique cultural identity, his approach to personal style, the characters that have shaped him and the roles he hopes to explore next.
Excerpts
What made you want to be a part of this event?
It was one of the most ambitious ideas anyone could come up with in Hyderabad. It was challenging, but we believed it had potential from a business perspective, and that is what brought us here.
The event brings together speakers, music, art and a community of creatives. Which aspects of this culture resonates with you the most?
Growing up around cinema makes you appreciate different art forms. We are drawn to everything, whether it is fashion, art, literature or photography. Cinema is a culmination of the arts. With Loca, I wanted to connect with people outside the film industry who are equally passionate about their respective cultures. That is what we are trying to bring together.
You have played larger-than-life characters on screen. Does your personal style reflect the same boldness?
Cinema is about inhabiting a character, and every film operates within its own set of boundaries. It is difficult to say whether I influence the characters I play or whether they influence me. Over time, the two become inseparable. In some strange way, I become a part of these characters, and they become a part of me.
Hyderabad has a distinct personality shaped by its food, history and culture. What sets its creative identity apart from other cities?
Hyderabad is an ancient yet modern city, and you understand that only when you live here. It is deeply rooted in tradition while being remarkably multicultural and multilingual. The acceptance of diversity in this city is extraordinary. It is not something that has emerged recently or because of economic growth; it has existed for hundreds and thousands of years.
That spirit is reflected in the people here. The energy of everyone gathered today is, in many ways, a reflection of the city itself. There is a little bit of the Old City in all of us, a little bit of the Osmania biscuit, and a little bit of the new, modern culture that Hyderabad is embracing. That blend is what makes this city so special.
What aspect of Indian street culture, fashion or art do you think deserves greater recognition?
Indian art deserves far greater recognition. Somewhere along the way, we have narrowed our understanding of what art represents, almost as though we have confined it to a particular Renaissance-era definition. But there is so much more variety, whether we look at traditional art forms or contemporary expressions. Art offers endless possibilities, and we need to make room for many more forms of creative expression.
Having explored different genres and characters, what kind of role are you looking forward to playing next?
You never really know what you are looking for when it comes to roles. You are always hoping to find something new and special. Often, it works the other way around: you wait to meet someone with an idea who looks at you and thinks, ‘I can make this person do something different, and audiences will connect with it.’ It is not about looking for a predefined role, such as a doctor or a lawyer. What matters is the emotional connection a character creates with the audience. That is what ultimately defines a film.
What has been the most challenging character you have played so far, and what made it challenging?
Your understanding of challenges changes over time. When you have had a reasonably long career, you tend to remember the good parts of life rather than dwell on the difficulties. Challenges become part of the process. You simply do what you choose to do.
What can we look forward to from you on the work front?
I am discovering that myself. Let’s look forward to it together.