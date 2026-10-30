39 trees to be uprooted for Old City Metro rail

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has initiated steps to remove 39 trees along the proposed 7.5-km Old City Metro corridor between Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Chandrayangutta, as preparations gather pace for the long-awaited project.

The trees, including peltophorum, gulmohar, badam, rain trees, neem and dirshanam, have been identified along the alignment, particularly on the Darulshifa-Chandrayangutta stretch, where road-widening and utility-clearance works are being expedited.

The state government plans to take up construction of the corridor by the end of this year. The elevated line, officially designated Corridor 6, is expected to improve connectivity through the densely populated Old City, where narrow roads, commercial activity and heavy pedestrian movement contribute to traffic congestion.

The six proposed stations are MGBS, Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta. The corridor is also planned to avoid damage to heritage structures along the route.

HAML has proposed planting three to four trees for every tree removed. The contractor will be responsible for felling the trees and clearing the resulting waste daily. Failure to clear the waste could attract a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 a day.