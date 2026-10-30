HMWSSB launches app to report water wastage

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched the PAANI mobile app to help residents report water wastage and misuse, as Hyderabad braces for possible shortages amid deficient rainfall and falling groundwater levels.

Hyderabad In-charge and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched the app in the presence of HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy and other officials. He urged households to cut water consumption by at least 20% and called on residents to register as “Save Water Volunteers” to help officials identify and curb wastage.

The minister said every citizen had a role in conserving water and urged residents not to use drinking water for washing vehicles or cleaning floors. He also asked them to prevent overhead tanks and sumps from overflowing, repair leaks promptly and install rainwater-harvesting systems.

The initiative aims to involve residents in monitoring water misuse in their neighbourhoods and alerting officials. Complaints submitted through the app will undergo SMS-based verification, while the identities and personal details of volunteers will remain confidential. After field verification, officials will issue notices and impose penalties on those found violating the rules.

Prabhakar said the chief minister would personally meet and recognise volunteers who make notable contributions to the campaign.

He also stressed the need to make rainwater harvesting a priority in houses, gated communities, government offices, schools and other institutions. The government has directed its offices to construct rainwater-harvesting pits, with inspections planned to check compliance. Gated communities and multi-storey residential complexes have also been asked to implement water-harvesting and sewage treatment systems.