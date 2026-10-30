Paralympic gold medallist to flag off IIT-Hyderabad marathon

HYDERABAD: India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, will flag off the IIT Hyderabad Half Marathon 2026 at the institute’s campus in Kandi, Sangareddy district, on November 22.

Petkar, a Padma Shri awardee and recipient of the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) for para-swimming, will attend the event as the chief guest, IIT Hyderabad said. His life and sporting achievements inspired the film Chandu Champion.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad is organising the marathon to promote fitness, preventive healthcare and community participation. The event is open to students, faculty, staff, alumni, working professionals, athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The event will feature four categories: a 21.097-km half marathon, a 10K run, a 5K run and a 5K fun run.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each of the three competitive categories. The first prize is Rs 10,000, the second Rs 7,000 and the third Rs 5,000. Swan Turbine Services Pvt Ltd, Sangareddy, will continue as the title sponsor for the third consecutive year and support the prize money.