RSM US launches 1 lakh sq ft office

HYDERABAD: RSM US Integrated Services India Private Limited inaugurated its 1 lakh sq ft office at Phoenix Equinox in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to a release, the expansion comes as the company’s Hyderabad headcount has grown nearly 150% in the past three years. The new office will support its global capability centre, with teams working across consulting, tax, assurance, technology, digital transformation, innovation and business operations.

The company said the expansion would help it build specialised teams and support more complex work for its global operations.

The workplace is designed as a technology-enabled, collaboration-first environment, with smart meeting and learning spaces, and sensor-based room management. The building is IGBC certified.

“Hyderabad’s talent base and fast-growing technology ecosystem make it a natural home for our next phase of growth,” said Ashokkumar Prabhakar, India Leader of RSM US Integrated Services India Private Limited. He said the company would focus on developing specialised skills, creating career opportunities and enabling its Hyderabad teams to contribute to the firm’s global operations.

The company is a subsidiary of RSM US LLP (RSM), the US member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms.