Bagel Brigade: Ringing in Recognition

From identifying a gap in the quick-service restaurant segment to building a bagel-led business, Sharath says the idea behind Bagel Brigade was to bring together quality food, good coffee and convenience.

He highlights, “Bagel Brigade is a technology-led food startup addressing what we see as a gap between coffee shops, cafés and quick-service restaurants. Traditional coffee shops have largely relied on a pantry model, offering products prepared elsewhere and reheated or assembled for customers. Cafés have expanded their menus to include freshly prepared food, but the experience can take considerable time. QSRs offer speed and convenience, but coffee and freshly prepared food do not always come together in the way today’s customers want. We saw an opportunity to combine good coffee, fresh food and speed in one format. The idea is to make quality food accessible to people who want a satisfying meal without spending too much time waiting.”

The Smoked Chicken and Avocado Bagel is among Sharath’s favourites, as it brings together protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates. “Our intention is to offer a satisfying meal that can keep people going through a busy working day. The Chicken Tikka Bagel is also particularly popular, reflecting the appeal of familiar Indian flavours in a format that originated elsewhere. We have introduced Nova salmon in several varieties, including classic, whiskey, lemon and chilli, and hot barbecue. Offering this range in the QSR segment helps us differentiate our menu,” he adds.

According to Sharath, bagels are still at an early stage in India, but the category holds considerable potential. “The nomination gives us an opportunity to tell our story to a global audience, but it is also the beginning of a larger journey. Representing India on a platform so closely associated with New York’s bagel culture is exciting, and we hope to use the experience to learn, build credibility and expand our reach. We believe bagels can become a much bigger market in India, and we want Bagel Brigade to be part of that growth,” he concludes.