Bagel Brigade: Ringing in Recognition

The iconic ring-shaped bread associated with New York’s food culture is steadily finding a place on menus across the world. In Hyderabad, where coffee culture is thriving and demand for convenient yet substantial meals is growing, bagels are beginning to find their footing. And with Bagel Brigade securing a place at New York BagelFest 2026, one of the prominent international showcases celebrating bagel craftsmanship and innovation, bagel fandom is set to rise. Founded in 2024, the Hyderabad-based brand, with outlets in Kokapet and Jubilee Hills, will represent India at the event scheduled for November 15 in New York.
Presented by King Arthur Baking Company, BagelFest brings together bagel makers and businesses to celebrate the craft, authenticity and evolution of the much-loved bread. This year’s edition attracted more than 300 registrations, with fewer than nine per cent of applicants making the final selection. Bagel Brigade is the only India-born brand in the announced lineup. Having sold more than 1.5 million bagels in two years, the brand’s selection is both a milestone and an opportunity to introduce its interpretation of the bagel to a global audience.
Describing the recognition, Sharath Chandra Reddy Gattu, co-founder of Bagel Brigade, says, “I would describe it as an Oscar nomination for bagels. Bagel Brigade has been nominated, and now we are preparing to compete for the award. It is a significant milestone, particularly because we are taking an Indian-developed bagel concept to the country where bagels have their roots. Established participants who have won awards in previous editions can qualify automatically as returning contenders. Among the new entrants, only five international businesses were selected, representing South Africa, England, Canada, Spain and India.”
The competition places considerable emphasis on authenticity and the techniques involved in making a traditional New York-style bagel. “A bagel is not simply another bread product; its preparation follows a specific process, and being recognised in this space is particularly meaningful to us. As the business grew, we received an invitation from New York to share our story. Our products, particularly our cream cheese, attracted attention, and we were also nominated in the cream cheese category. One of the things that distinguishes our offering is our approach to making cream cheese naturally, without preservatives or added gums. We have also been operating in Austin, US, which has given us an opportunity to introduce our products to another market,” Sharath explains.
From identifying a gap in the quick-service restaurant segment to building a bagel-led business, Sharath says the idea behind Bagel Brigade was to bring together quality food, good coffee and convenience.
He highlights, “Bagel Brigade is a technology-led food startup addressing what we see as a gap between coffee shops, cafés and quick-service restaurants. Traditional coffee shops have largely relied on a pantry model, offering products prepared elsewhere and reheated or assembled for customers. Cafés have expanded their menus to include freshly prepared food, but the experience can take considerable time. QSRs offer speed and convenience, but coffee and freshly prepared food do not always come together in the way today’s customers want. We saw an opportunity to combine good coffee, fresh food and speed in one format. The idea is to make quality food accessible to people who want a satisfying meal without spending too much time waiting.”
The Smoked Chicken and Avocado Bagel is among Sharath’s favourites, as it brings together protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates. “Our intention is to offer a satisfying meal that can keep people going through a busy working day. The Chicken Tikka Bagel is also particularly popular, reflecting the appeal of familiar Indian flavours in a format that originated elsewhere. We have introduced Nova salmon in several varieties, including classic, whiskey, lemon and chilli, and hot barbecue. Offering this range in the QSR segment helps us differentiate our menu,” he adds.
According to Sharath, bagels are still at an early stage in India, but the category holds considerable potential. “The nomination gives us an opportunity to tell our story to a global audience, but it is also the beginning of a larger journey. Representing India on a platform so closely associated with New York’s bagel culture is exciting, and we hope to use the experience to learn, build credibility and expand our reach. We believe bagels can become a much bigger market in India, and we want Bagel Brigade to be part of that growth,” he concludes.