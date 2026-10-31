Digital arrest: Elderly couple duped of Rs 1.52 crore

HYDERABAD: An 80-year-old retired bank manager and his wife were duped of Rs 1.52 crore by fraudsters in a digital arrest scam in Bowenpally.

The victim told the police that on October 19, he received a call from persons posing as representatives of Data Protection India Limited, Mumbai, who falsely claimed that his Aadhaar was linked to money laundering and anti-national activities.

Subsequently, persons impersonating Mumbai Cyber Crime Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other government authorities contacted the couple through WhatsApp video calls. They placed them under a so-called ‘digital arrest’, threatened to arrest them and implicate their children.

The fraudsters also sent forged documents, including arrest warrants and fabricated orders purportedly issued by the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under pressure, the couple were persuaded to transfer money through RTGS to designated beneficiary accounts on the pretext of verification. The fraudsters promised to return the amount within five days. Believing their claims, the couple transferred their life savings of Rs 1.52 crore.

On October 28, after informing their son about the incident, they realised they had been cheated and approached the police.