How we contributed to Hyderabad’s water crisis

Hyderabad, apparently the most liveable city in India, is now facing a water shortage, and an emergency has been declared. Congratulations. At least we won’t be seeing that piece of news anymore.

The reason, they say, is El Niño. Yes, sure. But blaming only El Niño for the water crisis is like dinosaurs blaming the asteroid. They had nothing to do with it. We, on the other hand, have something to do with the water shortage. You point one finger at El Niño without realising the other four are pointing at us.

And the fastest-finger-first winner is real estate.

We removed lakes, built buildings over them, used more water to mix the cement, and then ordered water tankers to supply those very buildings. You see what you have done, Aparna?

And then, half the buildings, if you ask me, are unsold. So why are we making more? I know they’re unsold because there are way too many people on the roads handing out real-estate pamphlets. People are calling me randomly, desperately trying to sell me a two-and-a-half-BHK. It’s like the whole city is a real-estate advertisement.