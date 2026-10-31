HYDRAA plans makeover for historic Fox Sagar

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has drawn up an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the historic Fox Sagar lake in Jeedimetla and transform it into a mini tank bund, with the first phase of works estimated to cost Rs 75 crore.

The project aims to restore the 129-year-old water body, remove encroachments, revive its natural features and develop it into a major urban water and recreational destination.

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath inspected the lake on Friday ahead of the proposed launch of restoration works by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Ranganath said the state government was committed to restoring the historic Nizam-era lake. Constructed in 1897, Fox Sagar was once among the region’s major sources of water, before the development of reservoirs such as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.