Hyderabad

HYDRAA plans makeover for historic Fox Sagar

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath inspected the lake on Friday ahead of the proposed launch of restoration works by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath
HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
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HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has drawn up an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the historic Fox Sagar lake in Jeedimetla and transform it into a mini tank bund, with the first phase of works estimated to cost Rs 75 crore.

The project aims to restore the 129-year-old water body, remove encroachments, revive its natural features and develop it into a major urban water and recreational destination.

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath inspected the lake on Friday ahead of the proposed launch of restoration works by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Ranganath said the state government was committed to restoring the historic Nizam-era lake. Constructed in 1897, Fox Sagar was once among the region’s major sources of water, before the development of reservoirs such as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

HYDRAA
Fox Sagar

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