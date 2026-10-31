Judge questions Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation over permissions and demolitions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday questioned the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for granting building permissions and regularising layouts before approaching other agencies to protect open spaces and carry out demolitions.

Justice GM Mohiuddin asked why the civic body was approaching the Revenue department and HYDRAA to protect open spaces after granting permissions and regularising layouts. He also questioned why it was seeking the Revenue department’s intervention to demolish constructions on its own land. The court was hearing petitions by Narasimha Reddy and others challenging alleged demolitions by HYDRAA in the Defence Housing Cooperative Society Limited layout at Malkajgiri in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The society separately challenged the GHMC’s alleged occupation of 6,039 sq yd of its 112-acre land for dumping waste, constructing structures and parking garbage vehicles.

Counsel for the petitioners said the constructions had been undertaken with the necessary permissions and that the layout had been regularised.

The court also questioned HYDRAA for proceeding with demolitions without communicating its decision on the petitioners’ responses to notices. The court directed the GHMC and HYDRAA to file counter-affidavits within three weeks on the demolitions, alleged occupation of the society’s land, and parking of garbage vehicles.