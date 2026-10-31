Making every last goodbye count

Beyond business expansion, the founders believe that the emotional significance of their work remains central to their service. For Irwin, a funeral is often the last opportunity for family members to see their loved one before saying goodbye. “In many ways, the funeral of a loved one is often the last time we get to see the person while they are lying in the coffin. It is our final goodbye. We just want that experience to be as good as it can be. As manufacturers of coffins, we will do whatever we can to give the family and their loved one a dignified experience,” he sums up.