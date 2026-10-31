Making every last goodbye count

A coffin is perhaps the final resting place a person is laid in before being bid farewell. For the Christian community, All Souls’ Day, observed on November 2, is a time to remember and honour loved ones who have passed away. While losing someone is never easy, ensuring that their final journey is dignified is equally important. Recognising this need, Ivor Fernandez and Irwin Fernandez, founders of Heaven Bound Funeral Services, have been providing specialised funeral services since 2002. What began as an idea born out of a personal experience has grown into a business that has witnessed the changing landscape of funeral services in Hyderabad.
The idea came to Ivor following the death of his father in 2002. Recalling the difficulties he faced while making the funeral arrangements, he says, “My father passed away in 2002, and at the time, I found it difficult to arrange coffins and manage the logistics. Even getting a funeral van was a challenge. Having returned from the Middle East, I thought it would be good to start something that could address these difficulties. I joined hands with my brother-in-law, and we started the business together.”
Initially, they expected to supply around 15 to 16 coffins a month. However, they soon realised that there was a considerable gap in the market, with limited competition and a lack of quality options. At that time, most coffins featured basic cloth finishes, with little attention to specialised designs, painted finishes or polished surfaces. The duo saw an opportunity to introduce better products and more organised funeral arrangements.
Over the years, customer preferences have changed considerably. With access to the internet, families are now exposed to international designs and increasingly seek newer options.
Ivor says that while they have introduced several improvements, replicating every design is not always possible due to the limited availability of certain raw materials in India. Nevertheless, the quality and variety of products have improved significantly.
Apart from manufacturing coffins, the founders also focused on making funeral-related logistics more accessible. At a time when funeral vans and freezers were not easily available for rent, they worked towards bringing these facilities together. Today, however, the company focuses on coffins, caskets and funeral vans, having discontinued its freezer rental service due to increasing competition. Ivor points out that Hyderabad now has more than 100 suppliers offering freezer facilities.
Looking ahead, Irwin says the focus is on expanding their reach and introducing designs that reflect global trends. Having served the market with their existing products for several years, they believe it is time to bring in fresh designs across their coffin and casket ranges. The plans also include modernising the brand identity, vehicles and overall product offerings.
Beyond business expansion, the founders believe that the emotional significance of their work remains central to their service. For Irwin, a funeral is often the last opportunity for family members to see their loved one before saying goodbye. “In many ways, the funeral of a loved one is often the last time we get to see the person while they are lying in the coffin. It is our final goodbye. We just want that experience to be as good as it can be. As manufacturers of coffins, we will do whatever we can to give the family and their loved one a dignified experience,” he sums up.