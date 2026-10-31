Mixing in the magic of Christmas

The Christmas season is already in the air in Hyderabad, with hotels and restaurants welcoming the festive spirit through cake-mixing ceremonies, a tradition that many in the city look forward to every year. After all, there is something special about celebrating the season with good company, delicious food and a generous dose of festive cheer. At Rika, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, the celebrations brought together all these elements in a charming setting.
The high-tea spread, beautifully laid out inside the restaurant, was a visual treat, while the cake-mixing setup in the outdoor area added to the festive atmosphere. Christmas carols played in the background as guests arrived dressed for the occasion, greeted by the staff with refreshing drinks to set the mood for the celebrations. From the inviting ambience to the thoughtfully curated spread, every detail reflected the warmth and joy of the season.
Executive Chef Ashley Nunes, who helped bring the experience together, spoke about the origins of the tradition and its significance. “Cake mixing is a tradition that dates back to the 17th century in the United Kingdom, when it was a more intimate affair. I come from a Roman Catholic background. I remember it as a family-bonding ritual, bringing everyone together for the ceremony. The tradition involves mixing spices, fruits, rum and wine, which are then preserved in an airtight container until the festive season. In December, the mixture is used to prepare the Christmas cake. Over the years, cake mixing has evolved beyond a Christian tradition to become a global celebration. I personally call it the season of happiness and joy,” he shared.
At the heart of the ceremony was a generous assortment of ingredients, including dried apricots, cranberries, dates, pistachios, cashews and pine nuts. As the dried fruits and nuts were combined, liquor was poured into the mixture, bringing together the ingredients that would eventually lend their flavour to the Christmas cake.
The celebrations extended beyond the mixing ritual, with a high-tea menu featuring an assortment of savoury bites and festive treats. Turkey Sandwiches and Tuna Cones were served alongside Christmas favourites such as pies, cookies and cakes. “We change the menu every year, introducing new offerings and seasonal goodies, but the ceremony itself remains the same. We also take the opportunity to share the story behind the tradition with our guests. The cookies, for instance, are specially made for this season and are not available throughout the rest of the year,” Chef Ashley explained.
With guests enthusiastically participating in the ceremony before gathering around the spread to savour the festive offerings, the afternoon at Rika was filled with warmth, laughter and cheer. It was a reminder that, beyond the food and festivities, Christmas is about coming together, sharing traditions and celebrating the simple joys of the season.