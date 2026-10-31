Mixing in the magic of Christmas

Executive Chef Ashley Nunes, who helped bring the experience together, spoke about the origins of the tradition and its significance. “Cake mixing is a tradition that dates back to the 17th century in the United Kingdom, when it was a more intimate affair. I come from a Roman Catholic background. I remember it as a family-bonding ritual, bringing everyone together for the ceremony. The tradition involves mixing spices, fruits, rum and wine, which are then preserved in an airtight container until the festive season. In December, the mixture is used to prepare the Christmas cake. Over the years, cake mixing has evolved beyond a Christian tradition to become a global celebration. I personally call it the season of happiness and joy,” he shared.