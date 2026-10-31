Zaheer Iqbal: I like intelligent films that keep you guessing

Tejal Sinha
Not all love stories are meant to make you smile. Some leave you questioning the characters, their choices and just how far emotions can take someone. Tu Hai Meri Kiran ventures into this complicated territory, bringing real-life couple Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha together in a thriller that promises to keep audiences guessing. For Zaheer, the film was an exciting proposition, particularly because its twists kept catching him off guard. It is perhaps this appetite for the unexpected that also reflects his choices as an actor. In an exclusive chat with CE, Zaheer speaks about the film, the craft of acting, the simple joy of finding good work and good company along the way.
Excerpts
What made you say yes to this project?
I was drawn to its intelligent storytelling. I like films that respect the audience’s intelligence. While reading this script, my predictions kept going wrong. I love that unpredictability; it keeps you on the edge of your seat. Eventually, you stop guessing and surrender to the story.
How would you describe your character?
He is someone you should never be like! His behaviour and actions are wrong, and he is certainly not someone to look up to.
The title recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song from Darr. What was your reaction when you first heard it?
A friend suggested the title over dinner after I narrated the story, which is difficult to explain in one line. I thought Tu Hai Meri Kiran was wonderful because it gives people an idea of the film without revealing too much. I have watched Darr at least 20 times and am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan.
How has working with Sonakshi been?
Fantastic. I love working with her. I admire Sonakshi’s body of work and enjoy discussing acting with her. On set, you can discuss specific scenes, ask questions and learn. She has also helped improve my performance. I love her as a person, so it was a win-win. I admire her nonchalance and ease. Sonakshi taught me that you can hope for magic in front of the camera, but cannot force it. Some days go brilliantly; others do not. During an earlier 40-day shoot, I would constantly be in my head, planning every scene. On this film, I learnt to give a scene my best and move on. I have taken that ease from her.
How would you describe your journey so far?
It has been fantastic; I have learnt a lot and have no complaints. People say it is the journey, not the destination, that matters. For me, it is about the company along the way. I feel blessed to have shared it with lovely, loving people. That makes it worthwhile.
Is there a side of yourself you would like to bring to the screen?
My real personality is already out there on Instagram and YouTube (laughs). I am positive and energetic, so I want contrasting roles. I would love action films, thrillers and layered characters. I particularly enjoy negative and unconventional roles because they let me explore eccentric, unpredictable behaviour. I hope to play many more.
What does a typical day look like when you are not shooting?
I am usually looking for work! I message producers and directors, audition and seek my next opportunity. I love being busy. Ideally, I would spend 300 days a year on a film set; the remaining 65 can be holidays with my wife!
Which filmmakers would you like to work with?
I am open to working across the South, North, East and West; what matters is a good script. I often say that if you give me a good story, I will happily perform on Bandstand. I have no reservations about where exciting work comes from. A few things are in the works, and I am particularly excited about mythological projects. I would love to work with SS Rajamouli sir and many other directors I admire. Ultimately, I want to be a commercially successful, saleable actor. I want films that connect with audiences and do well at the box office. I welcome different roles, but want those box-office numbers too!
What’s more on the plate?
There is a web series that I am scheduled to begin shooting for next month. There is also a film that is currently expected to go on floors in January or February. I am looking forward to some good work.